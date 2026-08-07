Why Did Chandigarh Court Issue Notice To Salman Khan’s Being Human? Here’s What Happened

Salman Khan’s Being Human has been entangled in a legal trouble in Chandigarh involving a jewellery showroom franchise. A pre-cognisance notice has been issued to Being Human, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and directors of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd by a district court based on a complaint of cheating filed by Chandigarh based businessman Arun Gupta.

This pertains to a Being Human jewellery showroom wherein Gupta claims to have invested heavily under the promise of profits. According to Gupta, although he fulfilled the conditions of the contract, the promised help and supplies of jewellery did not come through as per the expectations.

Now, the court has ordered the accused to reply to the complaint. The case will be heard next on October 5, 2026.

What Is The Being Human Jewellery Case About?

As per Gupta’s complaint, he has made an investment of approximately ₹3 crore for setting up the Being Human jewellery showroom in Chandigarh. More than ₹1 crore, he says, was spent in setting up the showroom.

Gupta states that he had agreed to a certain deal with the Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd, which is known as the licensed marketer of the Being Human jewellery, on receiving various promises regarding the business.

He asserts that he met all the terms and conditions of the deal and made the investment. But, as per his complaint, no business support came forth once the showroom started functioning.

According to Gupta, there was an irregularity in supply, thereby making it difficult for the showroom to keep its inventory, which adversely affected sales. According to him, the outlet responsible for supply of the same has been closed from February 2020, causing him huge financial loss.

What Does Salman Khan’s Name Have To Do With The Case?

In addition, the complaint also refers to Salman Khan regarding the proposed inauguration of the Chandigarh showroom. Gupta says that he had been led to believe that the inauguration would be done by Salman Khan himself. But according to his complaint, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, inaugurated the showroom.

Gupta further alleges that six persons, related to the business opportunity, have misled him about the venture, which eventually made him invest in it. These allegations have been brought up in the proceedings of the Chandigarh court.

What Did The Chandigarh Court Say?

The judicial magistrate, Dr Ambika Sharma, ordered the notice to be served in the pre-cognisance period in terms of the proviso to Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Notices have been directed to be served to the accused persons and the case is listed for October 5, 2026, provided the necessary RC/AD is filed. Notices in the pre-cognisance period do not mean guilt. The court is taking the complaint into consideration and seeking presence or response from the concerned individuals.

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