Why Did Chappell Roan Call Out Record Labels Right After Winning Her Very First Grammy?

Roan reflected on her early career struggles, sharing how she was signed as a minor but later dropped from her label. "I had no job experience when that happened. Like many others, I struggled to find work during the pandemic and couldn't afford health insurance," she revealed.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan used her Best New Artist win to advocate for fair treatment of developing artists. Speaking at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she addressed record labels and industry executives, demanding better financial and healthcare support for emerging musicians.

Roan Demands Livable Wages and Healthcare for Artists

As she accepted her first Grammy, Roan seized the moment to highlight the industry’s shortcomings. “I promised myself that if I ever won a Grammy and had the chance to stand before the most powerful figures in music, I would demand that record labels and industry leaders—who profit millions from artists—provide a livable wage and healthcare, especially for developing musicians,” she declared, earning a standing ovation.

Chappell Roan: "Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you — but do you got us?" https://t.co/CbojGLDvaP pic.twitter.com/JFC83pe15h
— Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2025

The singer described the emotional toll of feeling abandoned by the system. “I was fully committed to my art, yet I felt betrayed. It was dehumanizing to realize I didn’t even have access to healthcare,” she said.

A Call for Industry Change

Roan emphasized the responsibility of record labels to support their artists. “If my label had prioritized artist well-being, they could have provided care while I dedicated everything to them,” she stated.

She ended her speech with a powerful question directed at record companies: “Labels, we support you—but do you support us?”

Her remarks sparked widespread applause, drawing attention to the need for industry reforms that ensure financial stability and healthcare for artists.