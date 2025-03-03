From Sandler’s surprise appearance to O’Brien’s sharp-witted monologue, the 97th Academy Awards was filled with unexpected and entertaining moments that kept audiences engaged.

Although Adam Sandler didn’t receive an Oscar nomination this year, he still made an unforgettable entrance during Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue at the 97th Academy Awards.

The comedian’s laid-back attire became the subject of a hilarious exchange between him and the host, adding a lighthearted moment to the prestigious event.

Conan O’Brien Roasts Adam Sandler’s Casual Look

As Conan O’Brien kicked off the show, he couldn’t help but comment on Sandler’s outfit, which stood out among the glamorous red carpet looks.

“Adam, what are you wearing? You look like someone playing video poker at 2 a.m.,” O’Brien joked from the stage.

In response, Sandler fired back with his signature humor:

“Nobody even noticed what I was wearing until you pointed it out. I like how I look because I’m a good person. My snazzy gym shorts and cozy sweatshirt offend you so much that you felt the need to call me out in front of all these people!”

LMFAO, Conan O’Brien calls out Adam Sandler for his shorts and hoodie, and things went sideways. To be fair, he could be a Senator dressed like that. 🤣🤣🤣#Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/LhAdeBRXeI — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 3, 2025

Sandler Walks Out, But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

After the lighthearted exchange, Sandler walked out of the ceremony, leaving the audience both amused and disappointed. However, before exiting, he shared a memorable moment with Timothée Chalamet.

In true Sandler fashion, he leaned in and excitedly shouted Chalamet’s name, then pulled the actor into a big hug, prompting laughter from the crowd.

An Unexpected Invitation to a Midnight Basketball Game

Before leaving, Sandler made a surprise invitation to the audience, calling for a five-on-five basketball game at Veteran Park later that night.

“Midnight tipoff, with the guy from… ‘Nosterafu,’” he said, stumbling over the title of the horror film. “He’s on my team.”

Conan O’Brien’s Monologue Takes Aim at the Nominees and Controversies

Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue didn’t just feature Sandler—it also touched on some of the year’s biggest nominees and controversies.

He opened with a humorous skit referencing the body horror film The Substance, appearing to emerge from Demi Moore’s back.

He addressed the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón and her offensive social media posts.

He joked about the film Anora, noting that it uses the F-word 479 times, humorously comparing it to Gascón’s publicist’s reaction to the backlash, “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

Mimicking an outraged publicist, he exclaimed, “You tweeted WHAT?!”

Oscars 2025: A Night of Unforgettable Moments

From Sandler’s surprise appearance to O’Brien’s sharp-witted monologue, the 97th Academy Awards was filled with unexpected and entertaining moments that kept audiences engaged.