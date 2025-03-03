Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

From Sandler’s surprise appearance to O’Brien’s sharp-witted monologue, the 97th Academy Awards was filled with unexpected and entertaining moments that kept audiences engaged.

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

Adam Sandler at Oscars 2025


Although Adam Sandler didn’t receive an Oscar nomination this year, he still made an unforgettable entrance during Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue at the 97th Academy Awards.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The comedian’s laid-back attire became the subject of a hilarious exchange between him and the host, adding a lighthearted moment to the prestigious event.

Conan O’Brien Roasts Adam Sandler’s Casual Look

As Conan O’Brien kicked off the show, he couldn’t help but comment on Sandler’s outfit, which stood out among the glamorous red carpet looks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Adam, what are you wearing? You look like someone playing video poker at 2 a.m.,” O’Brien joked from the stage.

In response, Sandler fired back with his signature humor:

“Nobody even noticed what I was wearing until you pointed it out. I like how I look because I’m a good person. My snazzy gym shorts and cozy sweatshirt offend you so much that you felt the need to call me out in front of all these people!”

Sandler Walks Out, But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

After the lighthearted exchange, Sandler walked out of the ceremony, leaving the audience both amused and disappointed. However, before exiting, he shared a memorable moment with Timothée Chalamet.

In true Sandler fashion, he leaned in and excitedly shouted Chalamet’s name, then pulled the actor into a big hug, prompting laughter from the crowd.

An Unexpected Invitation to a Midnight Basketball Game
Before leaving, Sandler made a surprise invitation to the audience, calling for a five-on-five basketball game at Veteran Park later that night.

“Midnight tipoff, with the guy from… ‘Nosterafu,’” he said, stumbling over the title of the horror film. “He’s on my team.”

Conan O’Brien’s Monologue Takes Aim at the Nominees and Controversies

Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue didn’t just feature Sandler—it also touched on some of the year’s biggest nominees and controversies.

He opened with a humorous skit referencing the body horror film The Substance, appearing to emerge from Demi Moore’s back.

He addressed the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón and her offensive social media posts.

He joked about the film Anora, noting that it uses the F-word 479 times, humorously comparing it to Gascón’s publicist’s reaction to the backlash, “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

Mimicking an outraged publicist, he exclaimed, “You tweeted WHAT?!”

Oscars 2025: A Night of Unforgettable Moments

From Sandler’s surprise appearance to O’Brien’s sharp-witted monologue, the 97th Academy Awards was filled with unexpected and entertaining moments that kept audiences engaged.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Check The Full Winners List of 97th Academy Awards Here

Filed under

97th Academy Awards adam sandler oscars 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The...

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The...

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s Anuja Falls Short As ‘I Am Not A Robot’ Wins Best Live-Action Short

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s Anuja Falls Short As ‘I Am Not A Robot’...

US President Trump Signed Orders To Make English As An Official Language

US President Trump Signed Orders To Make English As An Official Language

Messi Sits Out, Houston Dynamo Offer Fans Free Future Tickets After Disappointment

Messi Sits Out, Houston Dynamo Offer Fans Free Future Tickets After Disappointment

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

How Many Kids Does Kieran Culkin Have? Actor Asks Wife For Another Child While Accepting Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

How Many Kids Does Kieran Culkin Have? Actor Asks Wife For Another Child While Accepting

Bharat Ke Logon Ko Namaskar: Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Attempts Hindi On Stage, Leaves Internet Impressed

Bharat Ke Logon Ko Namaskar: Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Attempts Hindi On Stage, Leaves

Oscars 2025: Is Hulu Down? Streaming Glitch Leaves Viewers Irked, Company Asks, ‘Having Issues Logging In?’

Oscars 2025: Is Hulu Down? Streaming Glitch Leaves Viewers Irked, Company Asks, ‘Having Issues Logging

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard