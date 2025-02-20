Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Speculation about Craig's involvement first emerged in November. However, according to a source close to the production, he was never formally attached to the project.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Daniel Craig


Daniel Craig will not be joining the DC Universe as the lead in Sgt. Rock. The actor, known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond, has officially withdrawn from discussions about starring in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The film is being directed by Luca Guadagnino (Queer) and written by Justin Kuritzkes.

Speculation about Craig’s involvement first emerged in November. However, according to a source close to the production, he was never formally attached to the project. Although DC Studios has not yet commented on the situation, Deadline reports that the search for the film’s leading man is already underway.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who is Sgt. Rock?

Sgt. Rock is not your conventional DC superhero film. Unlike other DC titles with capes and cosmic conflicts, this story follows a tough U.S. Army sergeant leading Easy Company through World War II battles.

First introduced in 1959, the character also has a unique comic book twist—later becoming Lex Luthor’s chief of staff.

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran see Sgt. Rock as a chance to broaden the horizons of their new DC Universe. They aim to showcase that their vision goes beyond traditional superhero narratives by delivering intense, action-packed stories.

What’s Next for Daniel Craig?

Although Craig won’t be suiting up as Sgt. Rock, his career remains busy. His role in Guadagnino’s Queer earned him critical praise, despite not gaining much traction during awards season. Up next, Craig will return as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series.

He’s also set to star alongside Charlize Theron in Two for the Money, directed by Justin Lin.

With Craig out of the running, the question remains: Who will step into the role of Sgt. Rock? DC Studios is determined to make this a gritty war epic, ensuring they find the perfect actor to lead the charge.

ALSO READ: Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail

Filed under

Daniel Craig hollywood SGT ROCK

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Check Map: Delhi Traffic Diversions For Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Avoid These Areas With VIP Movement

Check Map: Delhi Traffic Diversions For Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony: Avoid These Areas With VIP...

Will Rain And Thunderstorms Ruin Rekha Gupta’s Oath-Taking Ceremony? Here’s What IMD Predicts

Will Rain And Thunderstorms Ruin Rekha Gupta’s Oath-Taking Ceremony? Here’s What IMD Predicts

How Long Will Be The Oath-Taking Ceremony Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

How Long Will Be The Oath-Taking Ceremony Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Delhi CM’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Delhi CM’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Rekha Gupta Swearing-In Ceremony: Who Will Be The Attendees At The Oath Taking Ceremony Of Delhi CM?

Rekha Gupta Swearing-In Ceremony: Who Will Be The Attendees At The Oath Taking Ceremony Of...

Entertainment

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox