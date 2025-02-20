Speculation about Craig's involvement first emerged in November. However, according to a source close to the production, he was never formally attached to the project.

Daniel Craig will not be joining the DC Universe as the lead in Sgt. Rock. The actor, known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond, has officially withdrawn from discussions about starring in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation.

The film is being directed by Luca Guadagnino (Queer) and written by Justin Kuritzkes.

Who is Sgt. Rock?

Sgt. Rock is not your conventional DC superhero film. Unlike other DC titles with capes and cosmic conflicts, this story follows a tough U.S. Army sergeant leading Easy Company through World War II battles.

First introduced in 1959, the character also has a unique comic book twist—later becoming Lex Luthor’s chief of staff.

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran see Sgt. Rock as a chance to broaden the horizons of their new DC Universe. They aim to showcase that their vision goes beyond traditional superhero narratives by delivering intense, action-packed stories.

What’s Next for Daniel Craig?

Although Craig won’t be suiting up as Sgt. Rock, his career remains busy. His role in Guadagnino’s Queer earned him critical praise, despite not gaining much traction during awards season. Up next, Craig will return as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series.

He’s also set to star alongside Charlize Theron in Two for the Money, directed by Justin Lin.

With Craig out of the running, the question remains: Who will step into the role of Sgt. Rock? DC Studios is determined to make this a gritty war epic, ensuring they find the perfect actor to lead the charge.