Why Did Dhurandhar Makers Choose Ranveer Singh Over Bigger Stars? Producer Explains

Aditya Dhar’s spy action film turned out to be a box office blockbuster and shattered the biggest of records as a two-part release. As things stand now, you cannot see anyone other than Ranveer Singh playing Jaskirat Singh Rangi. He earned both the critical approval as well as the audience’s love with the character which required more than the acting alone.

Speaking in an interview with Outlook Business, Jio Studios CEO and producer Jyoti Deshpande talked about the reason behind choosing Ranveer as the lead role.

Why did Dhurandhar’s producers prioritize performers over high-priced stars?

With the increase in scope and size of Dhurandhar during the pre-production phase, the creators recognized that managing the casting expenses was critical for preserving the visual quality of the film. Over six months were spent on developing the screenplay, ensuring that every penny in the budget accounted for something on the screen. With high production costs and additional high-priced stars would have made the project too financially risky before even the shoot had commenced.

Deshpande shared that the aim was to back a film that broke the clutter visually without going for any star casting. Instead of taking on board stars for guaranteed pre-sales, the filmmakers opted for an actor who could disappear entirely into his character.

“There were no safe things we could do because it was already an expensive film to shoot. Now, if we added expensive actors as well, it was going to render the film unviable on day one. So we wanted performers rather than the so-called stars.” — Jyoti Deshpande, Co-Producer & CEO of Jio Studios

What made Ranveer Singh the ideal choice for Aditya Dhar’s vision?

It was clear to Deshpande that having worked with Ranveer Singh before in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani had given her immense confidence in the transformational abilities of Singh. Where other actors carry their same persona into each of their roles, Singh had managed to transform his physicality and presence every time in a different way.

This kind of commitment became very important for Dhurandhar, where the leading actor needed to give complete dedication to the movie without doing any other film simultaneously. Singh committed himself entirely to the directorial vision of Aditya Dhar.

“I find him an absolutely outstanding actor who gives it all. He transforms into a character. I love that about him, the fact that he is not Ranveer Singh in that film. When he has to become Bajirao, he becomes Bajirao. When he has to become Khilji, he becomes Khilji. When he has to become the Gully Boy, he becomes the Gully Boy. So he transforms; he doesn’t play Ranveer Singh.” — Jyoti Deshpande, Co-Producer & CEO of Jio Studios

How did conviction push Dhurandhar through budget overruns?

Launching such a complex drama about a covert operation in the Lyari district of Karachi meant dealing with unexpected difficulties that arose during production. Deshpande shared that the movie production exceeded the deadline and budget several times during shooting. Instead of compromising, the film studio developed an entirely new way to tell the story in two big films.

Benefiting from an incredible cast that included Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the efforts of the entire team were justified in the end. Both films proved to be huge successes and earned enormous sums of money across the globe.

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