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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details

Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert has been moved from November 1 to October 30 after MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney’s appeal over the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. Here are the new date and other details.

Diljit Dosanjh, Picture Credits- X (@diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh, Picture Credits- X (@diljitdosanjh)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 15:17 IST

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert, which was initially set to be held on November 1, has now been shifted to October 30, 2026. This decision was taken following the appeal of Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who requested the artist and the organizers to shift the concert date due to the importance of that day for the families affected by the 1984 Sikh riots.

Sahney has thanked Diljit and the organizers for fulfilling his request. This concert is part of the Aura India Tour of the singer, which will see him performing at various locations in the coming weeks. Here’s all you need to know about the new date and the reason behind the shift of the concert.

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When Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Now?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert has been rescheduled from November 1 to October 30, 2026. The concert was initially announced as one of the events of his Aura India Tour and was supposed to be held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The concert has been brought forward by two days. Those who have booked tickets need to keep an eye on booking notifications as well as on the ticketing portal for more information regarding the event.

Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Change His Delhi Concert Date?

The preponement comes after the request from Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who appealed to Diljit and the event organizers against staging the show on November 1. He said that this date holds importance because November 1 is the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence that followed the assassination of India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, when thousands of Sikhs were killed.

While accepting the contribution of Diljit to Punjabi culture in his letter, he appealed that this date would stir a lot of painful memories among many Sikh people who have lost their lives due to the incident. Thus, he did not object to staging the performance but appealed to them with consideration toward this issue.

What Did Vikramjit Singh Sahney Say After The Date Change?

After the rescheduling was announced, Sahney thanked Diljit and the organisers for considering his appeal. He praised the singer for recognising the pain of victims’ families and described the decision as a gesture of sensitivity towards those affected by the 1984 violence.

The revised date means the Delhi concert will no longer take place on the anniversary itself.

Where Will Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Take Place?

Originally the concert was scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi for the Aura India Tour. This concert is one of the shows on which Diljit is making his comeback in India after his international shows. Concert goers must check the updated event listing before they travel especially since the timing has been changed. It would be best if they also checked messages from the booking site/organizers regarding this matter.

What Are The Other Dates On Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour?

The announced India tour schedule includes performances in several cities:

  • Delhi: October 30, 2026 (rescheduled from November 1)

  • Indore: November 15, 2026

  • Ahmedabad: November 21, 2026

  • Mumbai: November 27, 2026

  • Bengaluru: November 29, 2026

  • Lucknow: December 5, 2026

A Chandigarh show has also been announced, although its date and other details were yet to be confirmed in the original tour announcement.

With the Delhi date now changed, fans planning to attend should rely on the latest announcements from the organisers and the official ticketing platform for final event details.

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Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details
Tags: Aura India Tourdelhi concertentertainment newspunjabi-musicVikramjit Singh Sahney

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Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details

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Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details
Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details
Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details
Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details
Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Shift His Delhi Concert From November 1? Check The New Date And Other Details

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