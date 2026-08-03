Why Did Farhan Akhtar Exit Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara? Sidhant Gupta Replaces Him In Major Casting Shake-Up

A major casting change has taken place ahead of filming for Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara. Farhan Akhtar who was supposed to star in the movie alongside Aamir has reportedly stepped away from the movie due to tight scheduling. To keep the movie and production on track, the film makers have talked with breakout actor Sidhant Gupta to take over the role.

Even though Farhan Akhtar the actor has stepped down from the movie, he is still very well connected with the project as a producer alongside partner Ritesh Sudhwani and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Why did Farhan Akhtar opt out of Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara?

The reason for Farhan Akhtar leaving the film lies in the contradiction that exists between two physical and tough films. The star is going to play a major part in Neeraj Pandey’s biography of the great music composer, R.D. Burman, who needs a lot of practice and attention during the shooting.

Besides, Lalkaara requires a lot of preparation of the character as a player of cricket and a prolonged shooting process in Mumbai. Recognizing that it was impossible to invest all his energy in both films, Farhan decided to give up the sports drama in favour of the biopic.

“Farhan will need to undergo extensive preparation to play the legendary music composer in Pandey’s film and dedicate himself entirely to the project… He chose to prioritize the R.D. Burman biopic and amicably stepped away.” — Source via Bollywood Hungama

Who is replacing Farhan Akhtar in Lalkaara?

In order to keep the pre-production schedule on track for the movie, Sidhant Gupta was officially announced as Farhan’s replacement. Sidhant will play the role of one of the many close friends and teammates of Aamir Khan’s character in the movie.

With his steady rise in popularity through streaming channels, Sidhant has gained immense recognition for his work in well-known TV series including Jubilee, Inside Edge, Black Warrant, and Freedom at Midnight. This movie is definitely one of the most important films in Sidhant’s career so far.

What is the plot and significance of Lalkaara?

Lalkaara represents the highly anticipated return of the duo of Aamir Khan and his director Ashutosh Gowariker after nearly two and a half decades since the Academy Award-nominated movie Lagaan (2001). The screenplay for this period film is penned by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh.

The film starring Aamir Khan depicts the life of Lala Amarnath, the cricket icon who was the first captain of the Test team of Independent India. The plot revolves around the leadership of Amarnath during the inaugural India-Pakistan Test match in 1952.

Farhan’s exit has not disrupted the film’s planned schedule. With Sidhant Gupta onboarded and pre-production moving smoothly, the shooting for Lalkaara is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2026, in Mumbai.

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