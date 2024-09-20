Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Directed by the visionary Alexandre Aja, Never Let Go is a psychological thriller where a mother, played by Academy Award winner Halle Berry, and her twin sons must rely on the protective bond of their family to survive as a sinister force takes over the world outside their home.

Halle Berry ahead of the release of her intense new thriller, Never Let Go, where she plays a mother determined to do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, known for Crawl, this film promises to deliver some truly terrifying moments. The story unfolds in a misty, isolated wilderness where a mother and her two young sons must adhere to strict rules to survive against vicious monsters that hunt them near their secluded home.

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie?

“I absolutely loved it,” Berry shared with a leading publication about working in the horror-thriller genre.

“I’m drawn to darker, more intense roles… It’s liberating to show up on set, and regardless of how you look that day, it just works… Our teeth were stained, our hair was a mess. Sometimes I wouldn’t even shower because it helped me get into the character. It felt raw and real. I thrive in roles where you can embrace imperfections and use them to enhance the character.”

In Never Let Go, Berry delivers a powerful performance as a fiercely protective mother of two boys. Reflecting on the role, she said, “Motherhood is something that’s deeply ingrained in me since having my daughter 16 years ago. Tapping into that maternal instinct for roles like this comes naturally. In this film, I was able to channel my own protective instincts as a mother. This character is darker and more complex, but at her core, she’s still driven by a fierce love for her children.”

Berry elaborated, “What you come to realize is that love can manifest differently depending on the circumstances you’re facing. This mother is dealing with a lot, including possible mental health issues. The film leaves you questioning—has she been driven mad, or is the evil she fears real? At the end of the day, the central question remains: What lengths will you go to for your children? And in this movie, she shows that the answer is: absolutely anything.”

What Is The Movie About?

They remain connected at all times, even tethering themselves together, as they struggle to stay safe. But when one of the boys begins to doubt whether the evil is real, their bond is put to the ultimate test, leading to a terrifying battle for survival.

Berry’s portrayal of a devoted mother is enhanced by the outstanding performances of Percy Daggs IV and Anthony Jenkins, who play her sons. These young actors show great promise in Never Let Go, and their on-screen chemistry is undeniable.

“We cast Percy first, and finding the right actor to play his brother was challenging,” Berry recalled. “But during the audition process, their natural connection became apparent, which was crucial for us. On set, we spent a lot of time bonding and creating rituals to strengthen that connection. Beyond that, they’re just incredibly talented young actors.”