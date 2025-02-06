Their dispute dates back to 1999, when a close associate of 50 Cent allegedly robbed Ja Rule in Southside Jamaica, Queens. At the time, Ja Rule was Murder Inc.’s leading artist, while 50 was just emerging in the rap scene.

Renowned music producer and entertainment executive Irv Gotti, born Irving Lorenzo, has died at the age of 54. While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, some reports indicate that he may have suffered a second stroke.

Earlier in 2024, Gotti experienced what his representatives described as a “minor stroke.” At the time, they stated that he had made dietary changes and had successfully recovered.

The tension between 50 Cent and Irv Gotti extends far beyond music. For over 20 years, the two Queens, New York natives have been embroiled in a bitter feud involving physical altercations, accusations, diss tracks, and online attacks.

Why Did Irv Gotti And 50 Cent Have A Beef?

This incident fueled animosity, leading 50 Cent to release Your Life’s on the Line in October of that year, directly targeting Ja Rule and Murder Inc.

Physical Altercations Escalate the Beef

The tension escalated in 2000 when 50 Cent and Ja Rule clashed at an Atlanta nightclub, sparking a brawl. The conflict intensified further in March of the same year when members of G-Unit and Murder Inc. engaged in a violent altercation at the Hit Factory studio in New York.

During the fight, 50 Cent was stabbed, with Murder Inc. rapper Black Child later admitting responsibility.

Following the incident, Irv Gotti and Ja Rule claimed that 50 Cent filed a protective order against them, though this claim has since been widely disputed.

Attempted Murder Allegations and Federal Investigations

In May 2000, 50 Cent was shot nine times outside his grandmother’s home in Queens. A federal investigation later suggested that Queens drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff—who had strong ties to Irv Gotti and Murder Inc.—orchestrated the attack in retaliation for 50 mentioning him in Ghetto Qu’ran.

Though Irv Gotti and McGriff were close associates, neither he nor anyone from Murder Inc. was formally charged in connection with the shooting. However, in 2003, Irv and his brother Chris Gotti were indicted for allegedly laundering money for McGriff. They were acquitted in 2005, while McGriff was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for murder conspiracy and drug trafficking (in an unrelated case).

Despite the passing years, the hostility between 50 Cent and Irv Gotti has persisted.

2017: 50 Cent threatened to slap Irv and exchanged jabs with him over their respective BET shows.

2021: 50 publicly criticized Irv for his comments about DMX’s death.

2024: In August, 50 Cent mocked Irv Gotti’s health struggles after reports surfaced that the producer suffered a stroke and was now using a cane.

50 Cent’s Recent Dig at Irv Gotti’s Health

Most recently, 50 Cent took to social media to taunt Irv, referencing a line from his 2002 hit Wanksta:

“Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?” He added, “I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave.”

The ongoing tension between the two continues to generate headlines, proving that their feud remains one of hip-hop’s most enduring rivalries.

