Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming Netflix movie Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins alongside Saif Ali Khan, has revealed that he was approached to play Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

However, he couldn’t take up the role due to scheduling issues and previous commitments.

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

According to a report by a leading publication, both Jaideep and the team behind Ramayana were excited about his potential involvement in the mythological project.

Unfortunately, he had to step away from the role of Ravana’s noble brother due to calendar clashes with other projects.

Jaideep wasn’t the only actor considered for the part. Earlier, reports had surfaced that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi was in discussions to portray Vibhishan. However, with production already underway, not all roles have been finalized yet.

Ramayana Boasts a Star-Studded Cast

The upcoming Ramayana film features a powerful ensemble:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Sai Pallavi as Sita, already spotted on set

Yash as Ravana, who has reportedly completed filming

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Kunal Kapoor as Indra

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is being made on a massive budget of ₹835 crore and will be released in two parts.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Upcoming Projects

Aside from Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, in which Jaideep plays the main antagonist, the actor has been winning praise for Pataal Lok Season 2 and his recent film Maharaj. He’s also rumored to star in Ikkis, an upcoming biopic directed by Sriram Raghavan.