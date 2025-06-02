Why Did Kangana Ranaut Draw Similarities Between West Bengal And North Korea ?

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has come out strongly in support of 22-year-old law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly making communal remarks online.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has come out strongly in support of 22-year-old law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly making communal remarks online. The arrest, which took place in Gurugram based on a complaint filed in West Bengal, has stirred a nationwide debate over freedom of expression and the limits of political criticism.

Panoli, who had been vocal during India’s recent cross-border military operation “Operation Sindoor”, reportedly made comments criticizing certain Bollywood celebrities for their silence on the matter. The video was later deleted by her, followed by a public and unconditional apology on May 15. Despite this, she was taken into custody and placed under 14-day judicial remand, raising questions about the proportionality of the response.

“This should not happen with any daughter,” Kangana said, addressing the issue in an interview with news agency ANI. “When someone has already apologised and taken down the content, putting her in prison, damaging her future, and questioning her character is deeply unfair.”

Free Speech or Selective Enforcement?

In her statement, Kangana cautioned the West Bengal government against using the law to suppress voices of dissent. “Don’t turn Bengal into North Korea,” she said, drawing attention to the state’s perceived intolerance towards opposing views. She further added that today’s generation communicates in a different tone and context, and should not be judged by rigid interpretations.

Political reactions have poured in, with the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of “selective enforcement”. BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya questioned why such swift action was taken against Panoli despite her public apology, while inflammatory comments by some TMC leaders have gone unchecked. “There’s no report of communal tension due to her post. Then what explains this urgency?” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, voices of support for Panoli have emerged not only from across India but also from abroad. Leaders from the Netherlands and other regions have called for her immediate release and urged authorities to consider the broader implications of criminalising online speech.

