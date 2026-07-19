Why Did Katrina Kaif Call This Her ‘Best Birthday’? Her New Photos Have The Answer

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is making all her fans jealous with the surprise that she has pulled off at the weekend. The actress, who was celebrating her 43rd birthday on 16th July 2026, revealed herself through the social media platform Instagram sharing some special moments from her personal family celebrations. In a candid picture dump, Katrina Kaif calls out this birthday as her “Best Birthday” ever.

Motherhood Takes Center Stage: The Rare Glimpse of Baby Vihaan

One of the most obvious highlights in Katrina’s birthday album was her eight-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal. Celebrating her first birthday post-motherhood, the actress kept the party small, personal, and focused completely on her family.







Wearing a pretty peach orange dress, Katrina appeared to be immensely pleased in her pictures with her newborn son beside her. Even though Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, made sure to maintain their strict no-baby-photo policy by not allowing the picture of their son’s face to be clicked, Katrina shared some beautiful pictures that included a picture of Katrina passionately kissing her baby boy’s hand.

Recalling the changes that her life underwent after giving birth to Vihaan in November 2025, Katrina wrote a heart-wrenching caption with the carousel:

“Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday.”

A Playful Nod to Husband Vicky Kaushal

The romantic birthday dump was not all that serious since Katrina ensured she left her trademarked sense of humour at the end. Just as she poured her heart out expressing that her son was her greatest gift, she added a funny postscript which was meant for her hubby.

“Your not too bad either…” Katrina joked with Vicky by appending some laughter emojis to finish off her caption.

There were also some pictures featuring the B-town power couple relaxing in some casual attire after the celebrations. This was preceded by a romantic birthday post by Vicky on his social media earlier in the week. He posted a cute cuddling photo of both and accompanied it with an equally simple caption reading, “Jaan Ka Janamdin”. From her friend Kareena Kapoor Khan wishing her “Mommy Kat” playfully, to fans showering wishes in the comment section, Katrina’s milestone album has quickly become one of the most popular celebrity news stories of the year.

What Is Katrina Kaif’s Upcoming Movie?

As Katrina has moved away from heavy shooting schedules to concentrate completely on taking care of baby Vihaan, trade gossip about her next film seems to be abnormally high. This upcoming project, as per speculation, will be a high-octane psychological thriller helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. According to the story, the protagonist in the film is said to be a tough, former intelligence officer who has to come out of retirement when an unknown secret group abducts her little brother. She will have to move around in a clandestine world of espionage to unravel the plot.

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