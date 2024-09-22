Why Did Kim Kardashian Visit Menendez Brothers In Prison Amid Netflix’s Series Backlash?

Kardashian, who recently collaborated with Murphy on a different project for American Horror Story, is known for her frequent prison visits, where she advocates for rehabilitation programs and prison reform.

Reality star Kim Kardashian recently made a visit to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where she met with several inmates, including the notorious Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik.

This visit, centered on prison reform, also saw the participation of Kardashian’s sister Khloe, their mother Kris Jenner, film producer Scott Budnick, and actor Cooper Koch, who portrays Erik Menendez in the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Why Did Kim Kardashian Visit Menendez Brothers In Prison?

Erik Menendez has recently expressed his frustration with the Netflix series, criticizing it for what he sees as misleading depictions of him and his brother. In a statement shared on his wife Tammi Menendez’s X (formerly Twitter) account, Erik wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

This controversy has fueled further discussion about the accuracy of the series and the portrayal of the Menendez brothers’ case.

The Menendez brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy for the 1989 killing of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez. They are currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

This visit highlights the complex relationship between celebrity culture and true crime, raising ethical questions about dramatizing real-life tragedies for entertainment purposes.

On Friday, Erik Menendez publicly condemned Monsters, asserting that the second installment of the Netflix anthology series continues to spread “ruinous character portrayals” of him and his brother Lyle.

Kim Kardashian’s Work Towards Prison Reform

Kardashian, who recently collaborated with Murphy on a different project for American Horror Story, is known for her frequent prison visits, where she advocates for rehabilitation programs and prison reform.

She has shared these experiences on her family’s TV shows and discussed them at Variety’s Justice Reform Summit.

Earlier this year, Kardashian also sat down with Monsters star Chloë Sevigny, who plays Kitty Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, for Variety’s Actors on Actors. Together, they discussed the Menendez family in anticipation of the season’s release.