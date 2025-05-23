Home
Why Did Marvel Push The Release Dates Of Avengers Doomsday And Secret Wars? Here’s The Truth

These delays create a significant gap in Marvel’s release slate. After The Fantastic 4: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025, there won’t be another Marvel movie until Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving over a year later on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Doomsday


Fans eagerly awaiting the next Avengers saga will have to be patient a little longer.

Marvel Studios has officially delayed the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as part of a broader reshuffle in Disney’s theatrical release calendar.

New Release Dates Announced for Upcoming Avengers Films

Originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is now set to release on December 18, 2026—a delay of around seven months. Following suit, Avengers: Secret Wars has been pushed back from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027.

Alongside the Avengers delays, Disney also removed several previously announced Marvel slots. A mystery Marvel film scheduled for February 13, 2026 has been taken off the calendar. Additionally, two other untitled Marvel films, originally planned for November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027, are now listed as Untitled Disney projects.

Major Gaps in Marvel’s Phase 6 Theatrical Releases

These delays create a significant gap in Marvel’s release slate. After The Fantastic 4: First Steps hits theatres on July 25, 2025, there won’t be another Marvel movie until Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving over a year later on July 31, 2026.

As of now, Avengers: Doomsday and Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day remain the only confirmed MCU theatrical releases for 2026.

Despite the delays, Doomsday and Secret Wars are shaping up to be the most ambitious projects in Marvel history. Reports suggest the films will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr., not as Iron Man, but in a twist, playing Doctor Doom.

These films will unite heroes and anti-heroes from across the Marvel multiverse, including characters from the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, and even X-Men legends like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Production Picks Up Momentum for Avengers: Doomsday

Production on Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly ramped up in recent weeks. Robert Downey Jr. recently shared a behind-the-scenes moment of himself and co-stars watching Thunderbolts in theatres—showing solidarity with the Marvel team and teasing his return in a new avatar.

