Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Mickey Rourke has officially exited the Celebrity Big Brother UK house after a series of incidents involving inappropriate language and unacceptable behavior.

The actor’s departure comes following a conversation with Big Brother’s producers about his conduct.

Rourke’s Aggressive Behavior and Disagreements

The Sin City actor’s exit from the show follows his aggressive and threatening behavior during a disagreement with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes. The incident escalated when Rourke made a series of controversial remarks, including using a homophobic slur during a conversation with former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.

Homophobic Remarks Spark Controversy

During Wednesday’s episode, Rourke asked Siwa about her sexuality, then commented, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

This interaction intensified when he made a homophobic comment towards Siwa, saying, “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.” Siwa pointed out the comment was offensive, calling it “homophobic.” Rourke later tried to clarify, stating he was talking about a cigarette, not Siwa.

Mickey Rourke called out by JoJo Siwa for homophobic language aimed toward her in Celebrity Big Brother. He later apologized to her for his “short fuse.”

pic.twitter.com/kJWNodFQOH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2025

Rourke’s Apology and Controversy

Rourke was issued a warning for his actions but apologized in the Big Brother diary room. “I wasn’t taking it all so seriously, and if I did offend anyone, I’m sorry,” he said. Despite his apology, the incident stirred further controversy, leading to Rourke’s exit from the show.

Following his Celebrity Big Brother appearance, actress Bella Thorne accused Rourke of sexual misconduct during the filming of the 2020 horror film Girl. Thorne shared a disturbing account of Rourke’s behavior on set, claiming he used a metal grinder on her genitals instead of the intended area.

Thorne described the experience as one of the worst of her career, further fueling the actor’s controversies.