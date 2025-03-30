Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
  • Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Mohanlal apologised after L2: Empuraan faced backlash over Gujarat riot scenes. The actor confirmed their removal, while CBFC ordered 17 changes to the film.

Renowned actor Mohanlal has issued a public apology following criticism of L2: Empuraan over its references to the Gujarat riots. Taking to Facebook, the actor assured audiences that all controversial elements would be removed from the film. He expressed regret for any distress caused and emphasized that as an artiste, he never intended to promote hatred towards any political ideology or sect.

Actor Acknowledges Responsibility for Film’s Content

In his statement, Mohanlal acknowledged that the responsibility for the film’s content lies with the entire team. “The Empuraan team and I are deeply sorry for the distress caused to my loved ones,” he wrote. “With the realization that the responsibility lies with all of us behind the film, we have decided together to remove such subjects from the film.”

He further assured fans of his commitment to maintaining their trust, adding, “I have lived my film career as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and faith is my only strength.”

CBFC Orders 17 Edits Following Government Intervention

The controversy prompted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to step in, ordering the film’s makers to implement 17 changes before its re-release. According to a Times of India report, the decision came after intervention from the Centre. CBFC’s office in Kerala reviewed the film and instructed the team to make the necessary edits. If the revised version is submitted by Monday, the film is expected to receive clearance for screening within a few days.

About L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan hit theatres on March 27 as a sequel to Lucifer, one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest hits. The high-budget film stars Mohanlal in the lead, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, and Eriq Ebouaney.

The film, touted as one of the costliest productions in Malayalam cinema, has sparked significant discussions since its release, with mixed reactions from audiences and political groups.

With the makers now working on the required changes, all eyes are on the revised version of L2: Empuraan and its upcoming screenings.

