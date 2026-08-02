Why Did Music Labels Ban Sonu Nigam? Singer Reveals How His Fight for Royalty Rights Cost Him Work

Sonu Nigan Banned By Music Labels: The music icon and singer Sonu Nigam has recently opened up about a phase in his long career where he was banned by music labels despite being at the top of his stardom. Speaking freely on Komal Nahta’s podcast, the veteran artist revealed how voicing his stand for artists’ copyright and royalty rights made all the labels look away from him.

Son further stated that even though he lost a lot of contracts and many doors closed on him, he did not give up and ultimately that firm stand reshaped how labels saw the artists and reshaped the music industry for future generations.

What led to the music industry banning Sonu Nigam at his peak?

During the 2010 era, Sonu Nigam was among the voices who dominated the entire music industry, from dropping back-to-back hot albums to chart buster tracks, he was everywhere. However, things started slowly shifting when he openly questioned the unfair contracts and favoured copyright rights.

The music icon revealed that this outspoken stand on the matter made music companies label him as an activist rather than a playback singer.

“My time came, then it passed, and now it has come back again. When I was at my peak, people gave me so much love. Then I raised the copyright issue. T-Series banned me. Zee Music also stopped working with me. They said, ‘He’s become an activist.'” — Sonu Nigam

How did Sonu Nigam navigate losing playback work?

While Sonu accepted that he never expected that voicing a stand in favour of fair compensation will lead to him losing so many opportunities and that too so quickly. As the labels banned him and even his pre-recorded songs were given to new artists, Sonu Nigam shifted his focus from film tracks and recordings towards stage performances across the globe.

He eventually realized that music labels can stop him from getting projects but cannot shatter the bond shared between Sonu Nigam and his fans, he found his financial independence on the live stages.

“I never thought I would be banned. I believed we would eventually resolve the issue, but things only kept getting worse. When I saw doors closing for me, I realised that while they could stop giving me songs, they could never stop me from performing on stage.” — Sonu Nigam

How did the royalty battle reshape the Indian music industry?

However, this prolonged struggle witnessed a new turn after some changes had been introduced into the Copyright Act, thereby acknowledging the rights of performers as well as distributing royalties for them. With the evolution of legislation, music producers started realizing the fact that the claims put forward by the musicians were reasonable and legitimate.

Summing up the results, Sonu said that he had no regrets about what he did as the very same companies which used to boycott him now distribute royalties to singers and personally know and appreciate him.

“God didn’t make me only to sing. He gave me a purpose—to continue what Lata Mangeshkar ji had started but couldn’t complete. Someone had to bell the cat. Today, things have changed. Those very music labels are paying royalties to singers. We now meet with affection, sit together and even share meals.” — Sonu Nigam

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