Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA Wildfires?

Dobrev added that evacuating her home in the wake of the blaze was not the ideal way to spend her birthday. She urged her followers to donate and help the victims of the wildfires as her "birthday wish."

Actress Nina Dobrev opened up about her feelings of survivor’s guilt after she successfully escaped from her house, which was located close to one of the LA wildfires, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Vampire Diaries’ star revealed that she evacuated her home on her birthday, January 9. Dobrev’s home was “close to one of the fires,” but she “thankfully made it.” However, she pointed out that while she was lucky, others were not.

In the video she said, “I have been absolutely sick to my stomach with all the destruction and devastation that these fires have caused and displaced so many families. I don’t know about you, but I have been feeling survivor’s guilt.” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dobrev added that evacuating her home in the wake of the blaze was not the ideal way to spend her birthday. She urged her followers to donate and help the victims of the wildfires as her “birthday wish.”

“What people really need right now is financial aid to help them get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives and their homes,” she said, while adding,”The Pacific Palisades, the Altadena-Pasadena community, in particular, needs it the most.”

Several Hollywood celebrities have come forward with donation pleas for the victims of the LA wildfires.

Singer Taylor Swift has lent a helping hand to the victims. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker revealed she donated an undisclosed amount in relief and encouraged her fans to do the same.

Swift wrote, “The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction.”

“As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild,” she stated, while further noting that, “These are the organisations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.”

Over 15,000 acres have burned in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, while in Altadena, the Eaton fire burned through more than 10,000 acres. The estimated cost of damage to Los Angeles as a result of the fires is estimated at USD 250 billion and rising.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!