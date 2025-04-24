The UK Supreme Court recently issued a divisive ruling, redefining the legal meaning of the term "woman" to refer exclusively to individuals assigned female at birth.

Pedro Pascal has taken a public stance against JK Rowling, criticizing her recent social media remarks regarding the transgender community.

The Last of Us actor called her actions “heinous loser behavior” following a wave of backlash sparked by her celebration of a controversial UK legal decision.

UK Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Controversy

The UK Supreme Court recently issued a divisive ruling, redefining the legal meaning of the term “woman” to refer exclusively to individuals assigned female at birth. This ruling has intensified debates surrounding transgender rights and gender identity in the country.

Reports indicate that JK Rowling donated £70,000 to a group that challenged the legal definition, ultimately influencing the court’s decision. Following the announcement, she shared a photo of herself smoking a cigar and holding a drink on social media, captioned: “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Backlash from Activists and Celebrities

Writer and activist Tariq Ra’ouf responded by calling for a boycott of Rowling’s work, describing her influence as “awful disgusting shit.” In agreement, Pedro Pascal commented on the post, echoing the sentiment and denouncing Rowling’s actions as “vile and pathetic.”

Pascal, who has a transgender sister, has long been a vocal ally of the trans community. Earlier this year, he shared a message on Instagram stating, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.” He also criticized those targeting trans individuals, describing such actions as deeply harmful and cowardly.

Celebrities Rally Behind Trans Community

Several well-known figures have expressed solidarity with the trans community in recent days. Suranne Jones, Jake Shears, Self Esteem, and Nicola Coughlan have all publicly supported trans rights.

Nicola Coughlan also launched a successful fundraiser for a trans charity, raising over £100,000. Furthermore, she openly criticized the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, stating she “wouldn’t touch it with a ten foot pole.”

As Rowling continues to make headlines for her controversial views, more celebrities and fans are distancing themselves from projects tied to the Harry Potter franchise.

The backlash underscores the broader cultural and industry-wide pushback against transphobic rhetoric and the growing demand for inclusive representation.