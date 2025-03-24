Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real Reason Revealed

Following the name change, speculation arose regarding the absence of his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, from this significant moment. However, both Prateik and his wife, Priya Banerjee, have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

Actor Prateik Babbar has officially changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil, honoring his late mother, legendary actress Smita Patil. This decision symbolizes his deep emotional connection to his mother’s legacy while distancing himself from his father’s surname.

Following the name change, speculation arose regarding the absence of his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, from this significant moment. However, both Prateik and his wife, Priya Banerjee, have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

In an interview, the couple stated that they preferred not to discuss it at this time. Priya emphasized that certain details should remain private, urging people to revisit past reports before making assumptions.

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname?

Prateik revealed that this name change was about personal fulfillment rather than career concerns. He stated, “I’m doing what makes my soul feel at peace. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother, her name, and her legacy. No other name should overshadow that.”

He further expressed that his life’s path is guided by his mother’s legacy, marking this as the beginning of a new chapter.

Priya Banerjee Defends Their Silence

Priya Banerjee responded to comments about Prateik’s decision, stating that Raj Babbar was never actively involved in his upbringing. She criticized those questioning Prateik’s choice, highlighting that there was no existing relationship to begin with.

“People should research before making reckless comments. If Prateik and I choose to remain silent, it’s out of respect and dignity. There’s nothing to change because there was never anything there in the first place.”

Prateik hinted that he may eventually open up about his family ties when he feels emotionally ready. He acknowledged the complexities involved, stating that when the time is right, he will clarify matters for everyone, including the Babbar family.

“It’s extremely complicated for now. When I am ready to talk, I will, and it will clear the air for everyone.”

Prateik Smita Patil married his longtime partner, actress Priya Banerjee, in an intimate ceremony on February 14, 2024. The wedding took place at his late mother’s Bandra residence, attended by close family and friends.

This heartfelt name change and personal journey mark a significant turning point in Prateik’s life, as he firmly embraces his mother’s legacy and moves forward on his own terms.