Why Did Prateik Babbar Not Invite His Father Raj Babbar To His Second Marriage? Brother Aarya Has All The Answers

Actor Prateik Babbar is set to marry actress Priya Banerjee on Friday, but the joyous occasion has been marred by family tensions. His half-brother, Aarya Babbar, has revealed that their father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, has not been invited to the wedding, sparking controversy.

Aarya Babbar Questions Brother’s Decision

In a recent interview, Aarya Babbar expressed his disappointment over the unexpected exclusion. He shared his surprise, stating that he always believed he had a close bond with Prateik.

However, rather than blaming Prateik directly, Aarya hinted that someone might be influencing his brother’s decisions, leading him to distance himself from their side of the family.

Speaking to a publication, Aarya said, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone.”

Despite feeling hurt by the situation, Aarya is trying to give Prateik the benefit of the doubt. However, he found it particularly shocking that Raj Babbar was left out, stating that even if Prateik chose to exclude other family members, their father should have been part of the celebrations.

“Life is no less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don’t want to think it is Prateik, and I don’t think he is like that,” he added.

Prateik Babbar’s Family Background

Prateik is the son of the late actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. The two met on the sets of their 1982 film Bheegi Palkein, and Raj left his first wife, Nadira Babbar, to be with Smita.

However, tragedy struck when Smita passed away due to childbirth complications at the age of 31, shortly after giving birth to Prateik in November 1986.

Raj Babbar later reconciled with Nadira Babbar, and they had two children, Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. This complex family history has often been a topic of discussion, and it appears tensions have resurfaced around Prateik’s wedding.

Prateik Babbar’s Second Marriage

This is Prateik Babbar’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Sanya Sagar. The couple separated just a year after tying the knot, and their divorce was finalized in January 2023.

While Prateik and Priya Banerjee’s wedding should be a happy milestone, the absence of his father and half-siblings has cast a shadow over the celebrations, adding an unexpected layer of drama to the occasion.