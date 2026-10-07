Why Did Raaz Actress Malini Sharma Leave Bollywood At Her Peak? She Now Lives A Completely Different Life

For anyone who watched Bollywood in the early 2000s, Malini Sharma is a face that is hard to forget. She appeared in the popular television show C.A.T.S., featured in music videos such as Kya Soorat Hai and Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, and then became widely recognised after playing Malini in Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 horror hit Raaz.

But just as her career appeared to be gaining momentum, Sharma stepped away from the spotlight. More than two decades later, she has offered a glimpse into what actually happened — and the answer is considerably different from the usual story of an actor simply disappearing from Bollywood.

Why Did Malini Sharma Leave Bollywood After Raaz?

Sharma has made it clear that she never really set out to become an actress. In a recent interaction with fans, she said Raaz “just happened” and that she went with the flow. After the film’s success brought a level of attention she had not expected, she was unsure about what she wanted to do next.

“So I decided to slow down,” she explained. Sharma also revealed that she did not disappear immediately after Raaz. She worked behind the camera for some time before her children came into her life.

“I was busy taking care of them,” she said while responding to a fan who asked why she had left films. That gives a very different picture from the idea that Bollywood simply moved on from her.

What Happened To Malini Sharma After Raaz?

Sharma had already shown an interest in working away from the spotlight. She reportedly backed out of Encounter just days before shooting was scheduled to begin and subsequently explored work behind the camera. She later moved further away from mainstream entertainment and began building a completely different kind of professional life.

That eventually became The Slow Local. What started as a project around local food, crafts, workshops and community events eventually took Sharma towards the countryside.

Where Does Malini Sharma Live Now?

Today, Sharma lives in the Sahyadri Hills in Maharashtra, where she runs a farmstay. Her property is surrounded by greenery, and she grows vegetables and uses produce from the farm to prepare food for guests. The property also functions as a retreat, with accommodation, a library, nature walks and curated experiences.

She has deliberately kept part of the surrounding forest untouched, describing it as their “own little forest”. It is a striking contrast to the world most people remember her from — film sets, music videos, television and Mumbai’s entertainment circuit.

What Does Malini Sharma Do Now?

Acting may no longer be at the centre of Sharma’s life, but she has not stopped working. Through The Slow Local, she has been involved with food, handmade products and customised oils. She has also revealed that she works from home as a relationship manager for a coffee company.

Her farmstay has become another part of the venture, allowing guests to experience the slower lifestyle she has chosen for herself. She also launched The Slow Local Diaries, returning to the camera after years away.

In the introductory video, she addressed people who had wondered where she had gone, saying she was “alive” and was now ready to show them her life as it really was.

Will Malini Sharma Return To Bollywood?

Interestingly, Sharma has not completely closed that door. When a fan asked whether she would return to acting, she replied, “Let’s see, Kismet mein hoga toh.” She has also pushed back against the idea that she simply “left” Bollywood forever. In another interaction, she said she had only “steered away” and could potentially steer back again.

So, while there is no confirmed comeback at the moment, Sharma has not ruled one out either. For now, however, the woman many remember from Raaz appears far more interested in growing vegetables, making food, welcoming guests and documenting life in the hills.

Twenty-four years after Raaz, Malini Sharma may have left Bollywood behind, but she has hardly stopped creating a life of her own.

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