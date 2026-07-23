Why Did Rajkummar Rao Delete His ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Reply? Viral Screenshot Triggers Discussion

Actor Rajkummar Rao has found himself at the centre of an online debate after a deleted Instagram comment resurfaced days after he publicly backed students protesting over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The controversy began when Rao shared a post calling for peace, dialogue and a fair education system. While many users praised his message, one commenter questioned his participation in the 2019 promotional song Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, which featured several Bollywood personalities during the general election campaign.

The user accused the actor of compromising his principles, prompting Rao to post a detailed response. Although the comment was later deleted, screenshots circulated widely across social media, reigniting discussions about the actor’s past association with the song.

‘One song does not define who I am’

In the now-viral response, Rajkummar defended himself, saying a single project should not define his beliefs or values. “I can never sell my soul, brother. One song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are.”

The actor went on to write that he stood for “what is right” and for values that unite people, before adding the line that has since become the focus of online speculation: “You can never know the pressure.” He also expressed hope that he would one day regain the fan’s respect, adding that those who know him personally understand who he is.

However, Rao did not explain what he meant by “the pressure.” He did not state that he had been compelled to participate in the song, nor did he elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his involvement. As a result, social media users have interpreted the remark in different ways, though any conclusions remain speculative.

His support for students came first

Before the deleted comment drew attention, Rao had shared a message supporting students participating in the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG irregularities. In his Instagram post, the actor urged both students and authorities to choose dialogue over confrontation.

“When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen,” he wrote, adding that lasting change comes through empathy, openness and meaningful conversation. Rao also stressed that a fair education system is essential for the country’s progress.

The wider context

The protests, which began over allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, have spread across several cities, with students demanding greater transparency and accountability in the education system. The movement intensified after the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi, where police action against demonstrators drew widespread attention.

Several public figures, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, R. Madhavan, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Naseeruddin Shah and Imran Khan, have also expressed support for the students.

While Rajkummar Rao’s appeal for peaceful dialogue received praise, it is his deleted response, and particularly the unexplained reference to “pressure”, that has become the latest talking point online.