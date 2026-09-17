LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Ranbir Kapoor's old Ganpati celebration video has resurfaced online, showing the actor refusing prasad while saying he was on a diet. Here's what happened and why users are reacting now.

Ranbir Kapoor, Image Credits- X
Ranbir Kapoor, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 08:11 IST

Ranbir Kapoor has again come into the limelight following the resurfacing of an old video where he was seen declining prasad while attending the Ganpati celebrations.

Ranbir did not accept the prasad offered to him. He declined it, stating that he is “diet par” at the moment. The old video has again surfaced on social media, drawing reactions from people who see this video.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad?

In the video, the actor Ranbir can be seen enjoying the festival of Ganpati when prasad is offered to him. He turns down the offer and says that he is on a diet. However, the incident in the video has gained new significance recently as the video is an old one and has been uploaded again during this festive season.

What Did Ranbir Kapoor Say In The Viral Video?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paps Desk (@papsdesk)



When Ranbir is offered prasad, one can hear him say that he is on a diet and hence refuses it. While the scene seems to be a simple act, its re-emergence has made people look into the video once again and talk about how the actor dealt with the situation.

While some social media users have found fault with Ranbir for refusing the prasad, some other users have said that Ranbir has merely mentioned that he was on a diet.

Why Are Users Linking Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video To Ramayana?

The resurfacing of the debate has also made Ranbir’s latest role of Lord Ram in up oming movie Ramayana of director Nitesh Tiwari a part of the ongoing controversy. There have been comments by some users regarding Ranbir’s decision shown in the old video while talking about his role as Lord Ram.

Nonetheless, the video in which he is seen talking about Ganpati is older than the current debate on Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Ganpati Video Resurfaces

As such, the video has now once again become a topic of discussion despite the fact that it was released many years ago. While the video itself shows Ranbir rejecting prasad and explaining about his diet, the bigger response generated by the video has been from social media users who have revisited the video on account of his current work.

He will be next seen playing the character of Lord Ram in the Ramayana series.

ALSO READ: Where Is Maine Pyar Kiya Star Bhagyashree Today? What She Does, Her Age, Net Worth, Mumbai Home, Husband, Children And More

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened
Tags: home-hero-pos-3ranbir kapoor

RELATED News

Where Is Maine Pyar Kiya Star Bhagyashree Today? At 57, From Her Lavish Mumbai Home To Net Worth, Husband And Children

IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

CBFC Reconstituted With 18 Members; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan Among New Appointees

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

Family Split In Two: UP Couple Lives Separately Over Sons, Husband Agrees To Pay Wife Rs 5,000 Monthly For Treatment,

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Love Marriage Turns Into Kidnap Chase: Rajasthan Family Sends Men To Abduct 21-Year-Old Woman From Bengaluru; SUV Crash Leaves 6 Hurt

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Downed: What Happened In Video Showing Missile Strike And Wreckage?

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

Asian Games 2026: How Did Team India Perform in The Previous Edition? Record Medal Tally at Continental Games

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened
Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened
Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened
Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened
Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS