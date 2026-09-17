Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Ranbir Kapoor has again come into the limelight following the resurfacing of an old video where he was seen declining prasad while attending the Ganpati celebrations.

Ranbir did not accept the prasad offered to him. He declined it, stating that he is “diet par” at the moment. The old video has again surfaced on social media, drawing reactions from people who see this video.

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad?

In the video, the actor Ranbir can be seen enjoying the festival of Ganpati when prasad is offered to him. He turns down the offer and says that he is on a diet. However, the incident in the video has gained new significance recently as the video is an old one and has been uploaded again during this festive season.

What Did Ranbir Kapoor Say In The Viral Video?







When Ranbir is offered prasad, one can hear him say that he is on a diet and hence refuses it. While the scene seems to be a simple act, its re-emergence has made people look into the video once again and talk about how the actor dealt with the situation.

While some social media users have found fault with Ranbir for refusing the prasad, some other users have said that Ranbir has merely mentioned that he was on a diet.

Why Are Users Linking Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video To Ramayana?

The resurfacing of the debate has also made Ranbir’s latest role of Lord Ram in up oming movie Ramayana of director Nitesh Tiwari a part of the ongoing controversy. There have been comments by some users regarding Ranbir’s decision shown in the old video while talking about his role as Lord Ram.

Nonetheless, the video in which he is seen talking about Ganpati is older than the current debate on Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Ganpati Video Resurfaces

As such, the video has now once again become a topic of discussion despite the fact that it was released many years ago. While the video itself shows Ranbir rejecting prasad and explaining about his diet, the bigger response generated by the video has been from social media users who have revisited the video on account of his current work.

He will be next seen playing the character of Lord Ram in the Ramayana series.

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