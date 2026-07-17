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Home > Entertainment News > Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Banned For Children Under 15 In Australia? What Is M Certificate? Full Row Explained

Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Banned For Children Under 15 In Australia? What Is M Certificate? Full Row Explained

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 has not been banned in Australia. The 'M' (Mature) rating issued by the Australian Classification Board applies only to an exclusive 34-minute preview package and serves as a non-binding parental advisory due to moderate battle violence, leaving the film fully cleared for its global Diwali release.

Ramayana (Photo: X)
Ramayana (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 18:39 IST

Ramayana Banned in Australia: Rumours have been circulating on social media about the much-talked mythological film by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana, encountering censorship issues in Australia, which could prevent children below the age of 15 from watching the film. 

The truth is much far away from all the exaggeration. The film has not been banned in Australia, nor does it face any sort of restriction at all. The rumours are based on the classification of a special edition 34-minute preview package of the movie sent to the Australian Classification Board. It received an “M” (Mature) rating.

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What Does an ‘M’ Rating Mean in Australia?

An ‘M’ rating in Australia is merely advisory and does not represent a restriction by law.

Unlike the ‘MA15+’ or ‘R18+’ classifications that prevent individuals below a certain age from watching movies in the theatre, the ‘M’ classification is defined as being a movie that “is not recommended for children under the age of 15.” This means children aged below 15 can view the movie in theatres without a guardian.

According to the board in Australia, this particular movie has been rated ‘M’ because of its “moderate violence”.

Is the Entire Movie Rated ‘M’?

No. The rating has not been applied to the final film itself or the theatrical trailer of it.

The rating was awarded on the basis of a particular 34 minutes video footage package that had been submitted by the distributors themselves. It is thought that the video package could very well have been a special presentation package that was shown behind closed doors to the distributors at CinemaCon earlier this year.

This package was created to show the spectacular visual effects handled by DNEG and Prime Focus.

How Does This Compare to India’s CBFC Rating?

Whereas Australia had warned of moderate violence in the preview video, India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the official trailer an ‘U’ (Universal) rating with no restrictions whatsoever.

There are two distinct trailers that the CBFC has approved in advance of the worldwide release on July 24, 2026:

  • Theatrical Version: This one lasts precisely 4 minutes.

  • Digital Version: Lasts 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

Both versions have been deemed ideal viewing fare for families in India.

What We Know About Ramayana: Part 1 So Far

This Rs. 4,000-crore film series stars an ensemble cast that includes:

  • Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

  • Sai Pallavi as Sita

  • Yash as Ravana

  • Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman

In addition to the impressive cast list, Ramayana will have a combined soundtrack that is a collaborative effort by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, a Hollywood composer. The first part of the film will be released across the globe on Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel

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Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Banned For Children Under 15 In Australia? What Is M Certificate? Full Row Explained
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Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Banned For Children Under 15 In Australia? What Is M Certificate? Full Row Explained
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