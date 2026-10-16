Why Did Rashami Desai Stay Away From TV For 4 Years? Here’s Why She Took A Break As She Returns With Sayonee

Rashami Desai has returned to the screen through ‘Sayonee’ after being away from TV serials for quite some time. The actor famous for her performances in TV series, has finally spoken about her reasons for keeping away from TV work. In an interview with SCREEN, she talked about her hiatus, the things she worked on during this time, and the criticisms she had to face in the entertainment world.

She also talked about how people used to call her over-exposed and how they said that her career was over.

Why Did Rashami Desai Take A Break From Television?

Rashami said she had stopped working for around three to four years during this phase of her career. Although television projects came her way, she did not feel connected to the roles being offered or ready to commit to them.

“I did get TV offers, but I couldn’t connect, or maybe I was not ready in that moment,” she said in the interview.

The actress mentioned that she wanted to undo some things and get time to develop her skills. She went to different workshops and concentrated on her personal growth rather than working just to stay in the limelight.

Rashami also talked about the challenge of doing work in television, where actors have to do one role for quite some time. As per her, the long-term commitment of television work made her think about the type of projects she should take up. She mentioned that she will only take up projects if she is sure about them since she knows that she will not be able to convince people of a particular character if she herself doesn’t believe in it.

‘I Was Told My Career Is Over’: Rashami Desai On Industry Judgement

This break came at a time when there were various opinions about her career and her position in the film industry. Rashami talked about how she was referred to as an “overexposed face” owing to her presence on television. Some people went to the extent of telling her that her career was over.

But despite all these views, Rashami continued to believe that she still had more to accomplish as a performer. According to her, she had been defined as a television actor and her talent was never taken into consideration.

Rashami also expressed her views regarding the portrayal of women on the screen. She believed that the female actors do not need to be judged by the way they look or the amount of glamour they have. According to her, women working in the industry are stereotyped and they deserve to be appreciated for their efforts as actors.

Rashami Desai Returns To Television With Sayonee

Rashami is back on television with Sayonee, a love family drama on Star Plus. The serial has been produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta via their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment. This drama is an official remake of the television serial of Malayalam titled Mazha Thorum Munpe, broadcasted on Asianet. The serial also stars Ajay Chaudhary, Jahnavi Soni, and Gautam Vig.

This comes after a long gap, during which she has been focusing more on herself than taking up work. She took some time off where besides television she also did a Gujarati film, Hisaab Barabar on Zee5. Her personal account clearly reveals that Rashami did not just disappear from the industry when she decided to take a sabbatical from daily soaps.

With Sayonee, the actress is back in a television fiction role, having spoken openly about the professional judgements she faced and the reasons she chose not to rush her return.

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