Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a fond memory of industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata during a special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, which featured filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Boman Irani as guests.

Bachchan praised Tata for his simplicity and humility as he recounted a memorable incident from a trip to London.

During the show, Bachchan narrated the story to his guests. He shared an incident when he and Tata were on a flight to London and Tata needed to make an urgent phone call but couldn’t find his assistants. In a moment that left Big B surprised, Tata approached him after using a phone booth.

Bachchan said, “Toh he went into the phone booth to call. Main bhi udhar bahar hi khada tha. Thodi der baad wo aaye (He went to the phone booth to make a call and I was standing nearby. He came to talk to me) and I can’t believe that he said this! ‘Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have money to make a phone call!'”

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. He passed away in Mumbai on October 9 this year at the age of 86 due to age-related issues.

(With Inputs From ANI)

