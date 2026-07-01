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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Ravi Kishan Leave Alliance? Actor Reveals The ‘Call Of Duty’ Behind His Exit

Why Did Ravi Kishan Leave Alliance? Actor Reveals The ‘Call Of Duty’ Behind His Exit

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has officially revealed the reasons behind his exit from the Alliance theatre circuit. Citing a profound "call of duty," the megastar explained that his legislative responsibilities to his Gorakhpur constituency made it impossible to sustain gruelling theatre schedules. Kishan emphasized that the departure was amicable and would allow him to focus heavily on public service while balancing television projects and reviving regional Bhojpuri cinema.

Ravi Kishan, Image Credits- Instagram
Ravi Kishan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 17:06 IST

Ravi Kishan, the super star of Bhojpuri theatre and member of parliament from the BJP, has finally decided to speak out on the issue of his sudden exit from the Alliance hosted by Kunal Kemmu which he has attributed to an overpowering “call of duty” to serve both politically and culturally.

This veteran politician-actor stated that it was the harsh schedule of the commercial theatre along with his duties as a Member of Parliament that had forced him to take such a decision.

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Why did Ravi Kishan leave Alliance?

As for all the speculations that were flying around regarding his exit from Alliance, Ravi Kishan assured that there was no professional rivalry or tension whatsoever behind his departure. In fact, he had left out of his utmost concern for the residents of Gorakhpur.

He stated that it was because of the busy political schedule and the responsibilities that come with being a member of the legislative assembly that he did not have any time at hand to fulfil the strenuous touring schedule of Alliance.

Honouring commitments to regional cinema

Apart from his duties in parliament, the actor pointed out that there is an immediate necessity for him to revert to the Bhojpuri film industry. In the recent past few years, there have been huge delays and financial constraints faced by this industry.

According to Ravi Kishan, being one of the most iconic faces of the Bhojpuri film industry, there is a very strong responsibility towards his art to utilize his spare time to help home-grown film projects. Thus, by giving up on the schedule at Alliance theatres, he can use the available dates to make regional films, which in turn will be able to support many technicians and artists on a daily wage basis.

Rebalancing politics, cinema, and television

This exit will allow the actor to juggle his busy schedule without affecting his presence in the parliament. Ravi Kishan is still enjoying immense popularity through his legal reality show “Maamla Legal Hai”, which has become one of the biggest draw cards for the streaming websites.

He hopes to find an ideal balance between his constituency work, web series and regional films by pruning down his professional profile and reducing theater tours.

What is Alliance and what is its core concept?

Alliance is a competitive captive reality show blending high-stakes strategy, economy and psychological warfare. Sixteen celebrities are split into four teams, battling through physical and mental challenges to earn points-the only currency inside a mysterious HQ run by the System. Face the Ace’s power, survive weekly votes, and rebuild alliances every reset. New Episodes Daily at 12pm!

ALSO READ: After Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Priyadarshan Reunites With Akshay Kumar For Ninth Film

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Why Did Ravi Kishan Leave Alliance? Actor Reveals The ‘Call Of Duty’ Behind His Exit
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Why Did Ravi Kishan Leave Alliance? Actor Reveals The ‘Call Of Duty’ Behind His Exit
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