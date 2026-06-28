Why Did Ravi Kishan Wait 34 Years For Stardom? Actor Opens Up About His Journey From Rejection To Success

The meteoric success of Ravi Kishan in gaining superstardom status in criticism is an excellent example of perseverance. Although this actor and politician has long been a star on the regional scene, his latest mainstream success with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and the Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai proved to be long overdue.

In the premiere episode of the psychological reality series Alliance aired by Prime Video, where he competes with his daughter, Rivva Kishan, he revealed that he had waited for precisely 34 years to be acknowledged.

Why Did Ravi Kishan Face Constant Rejections in the 90s?

Being frank about this with his competitors on the reality show Alliance, with Kunal Kemmu as host, Ravi remembered how frustrating his earlier years were in the 90s. Even though Ravi came to Mumbai well-equipped with experience in theater and physical and language skills training, mainstream Hindi film industry always turned him down.

“Back then people used to reject me as a matter of routine. In 90s, I watched all my contemporaries slowly but surely turning into huge stars while I kept lagging behind,” said Ravi. “I had a very good voice. I was totally ready for anything – horse riding, action scenes, theater, dance and diction in Urdu and Hindi. But yet, I had to watch everybody progress and leave me behind.”

As the actor said, he always believed that one day things will change, but he never thought that he would have to wait for more than 30 years before he got his due in mainstream films.

How Did the Box Office Turnaround Change His Life?

It is important to point out that, according to Ravi, the moment he had the breakthrough, things changed overnight. Ravi was no longer perceived by the same group as just another regional Bhojpuri actor.

The actor remembers that after his brilliant performances made an impression in both digital media and theatres, he received the Best Actor awards that same year. The same podiums, which previously refused to acknowledge his presence, became Ravi’s platform to accept his awards. For Ravi, these occasions meant a lot since they were a great compensation for all the years of loneliness.

What is Next for Ravi Kishan on the Work Front?

The career momentum of Ravi continues unabated. While he was last seen in the digital release of Maa Behen starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, Ravi is currently shooting the much-hyped film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run.

However, what stands out is his imminent big, and risky, debut in the highly awaited extension of the cinematic franchise in the world of streaming, that of Mirzapur: The Movie, featuring actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

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