Why Did Rosie O’Donnell Move To Ireland With Her Daughter?

Rosie O’Donnell has embarked on a new chapter, leaving the U.S. behind for a fresh start in Ireland with her daughter. In a heartfelt TikTok video, the comedian opened up about the move, her reasons for relocating, and the challenges of adjusting to life abroad.

Rosie O’Donnell has embarked on a new chapter, leaving the U.S. behind for a fresh start in Ireland with her daughter.

Rosie O’Donnell has officially relocated to Ireland, confirming the move in a TikTok video on Tuesday. The actress and comedian, 62, revealed that she moved overseas on January 15 with her 12-year-old daughter, Dakota.

A New Beginning in Ireland

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” O’Donnell shared in her video. “The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The former talk show host also disclosed that she is in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship, as her grandparents hail from the country. While she never imagined moving abroad, O’Donnell explained that she believed it was the best decision for both herself and her young daughter.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country. That’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rosie O’Donnell Missing Family and Home

Despite embracing her new life, O’Donnell admitted she already misses her loved ones back in the U.S.

“You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home,” she confessed.

She also addressed the political landscape in the United States, citing it as a significant factor in her decision to leave.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she said, appearing to reference policies enacted by former President Donald Trump.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

Rosie O’Donnell Adjusting to a New Life

Since arriving in Dublin, O’Donnell has found the locals to be welcoming and has begun making new connections.

“Everyone is so friendly,” she noted. “I’ve met a bunch of people already.”

While she is enjoying her new life, the actress took a moment to acknowledge her fans who may have been concerned about her absence from social media.

“I’m sorry for those of you who were worried and who missed me,” she said. “I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through. And now, as we’re getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what’s been going on.”

A Message to Fans

O’Donnell concluded her video with a message of encouragement, advising her followers to prioritize their well-being amid turbulent times.

“Protect your sanity is all I can say,” she urged. “Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible. But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”

Despite her move, O’Donnell emphasized that she remains deeply connected to her home country.

“I think about everyone every day and the United States of America. And I am hoping that we can turn things around. Counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is.”

Hints of Relocation on Social Media

Prior to her official announcement, O’Donnell had subtly hinted at her relocation through Instagram posts earlier this month. One post featured her behind the wheel of a vehicle, with a caption acknowledging the difference in road rules.

“Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road,” she wrote. “Hit the curb three times — thought I hit a cat!!! #newadventures ❤️.”

Another image showed Dakota seated in the back of the car with her backpack beside her, as O’Donnell mentioned her excitement about walking her daughter to school.

Other Celebrities Leaving the U.S.

O’Donnell is not the only public figure to relocate abroad in recent years. Actress Eva Longoria also left the U.S., choosing to split her time between Mexico and Spain.

“I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria, 49, told Marie Claire in November. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes—not that I want to s–t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Also Read: Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter