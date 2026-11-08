Why Did Salman Khan Get Teary-Eyed On Bigg Boss 20? Mohit Chauhan’s Song Took Him Back To Salim Khan’s Film

Salman Khan is usually seen joking with contestants or giving them a reality check on Bigg Boss 20. But a musical tribute during the show’s Diwali special brought out a more emotional side of the superstar. Singer Mohit Chauhan’s choice of song left Salman visibly moved, as it reminded him of his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, and his early days in the film industry.







Mohit appeared as a special guest on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During their conversation, the singer told Salman that while he was a big fan of the actor, he was an even bigger admirer of his father. He then sang a few lines of “Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai, Magar Main Kah Nahi Sakta”, from the 1963 film Bachpan. As Mohit performed, Salman struggled to hold back his tears. The moment stood out during the Diwali celebrations, with the song bringing attention to a lesser-known chapter of Salim Khan’s career.

Why Did Mohit Chauhan’s Song Make Salman Khan Emotional?

The moment began with a compliment that took Salman by surprise. Mohit first expressed his admiration for the actor, before adding that he admired Salim Khan even more. He then chose to sing a song associated with Salim’s early acting career. The track, “Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai, Magar Main Kah Nahi Sakta”, was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for Bachpan. Hearing the song in Mohit’s voice visibly moved Salman, whose eyes welled up as he listened.

The emotional reaction was particularly striking because the tribute was not centred on one of Salman’s own films or songs. Instead, it brought the focus to his father’s journey in cinema, long before Salim Khan became one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated screenwriters.

What Is The Connection Between Salim Khan And The Film Bachpan?

Released in 1963, Bachpan featured Salim Khan as an actor. He played Sunil, a mechanic who adopts and raises a young boy named Raju. The film also featured Menka Irani, Daisy Irani, Manorama, David and Jeevan. The song Mohit performed, “Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai, Magar Main Kah Nahi Sakta”, was sung by Mohammed Rafi. Its lyrics were written by Hasrat Jaipuri, while Sardar Malik composed the music. Salim Khan acted in the film but was not the lyricist of the song.

The film belongs to the early phase of Salim’s career, when he was still trying to establish himself as an actor. His journey eventually took a different direction, leading him towards screenwriting.

How Did Salim Khan Become A Screenwriter?

Before becoming known as one half of the Salim-Javed writing partnership, Salim Khan worked as an actor. He made his acting debut with the 1960 film Baaraat and appeared in several films, including Bachpan. He later moved towards writing and teamed up with Javed Akhtar. The duo went on to shape some of Hindi cinema’s most influential films, including Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. Their work helped establish the screenwriter as a major creative force in mainstream Hindi cinema.

That is what made Mohit’s song choice meaningful: it brought back a period of Salim Khan’s life that came before the success and recognition associated with Salim-Javed.

Salman Khan’s Emotional Moment On Bigg Boss 20

Salman has often spoken about his respect for his father and has been seen standing by him during difficult moments. The latest Bigg Boss 20 sequence offered another glimpse of that bond, this time through a song connected to Salim’s past.

Mohit Chauhan’s tribute turned a festive interaction into a personal moment for the host. For viewers, it was also a reminder that before Salim Khan became a celebrated screenwriter, he had a career in front of the camera — and that chapter of his life still holds an emotional place in his family’s memories.

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