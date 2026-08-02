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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sparked internet buzz after dropping a witty remark about actor Riteish Deshmukh during a surprise appearance on Prime Video's Alliance. Supporting his brother Sohail Khan during the show's finale week, Salman joked that Riteish's hosting job might be in danger, driving speculation about a friendly rivalry with Netflix's Lock Upp 2.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, Image Credits- X
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-02 19:18 IST

The reality show scene has just gotten spicier and this time it is Bollywood Bhaijaan bringing the heat to the scene. In a recent promo released by Alliance, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is seen visiting the show to meet and show support to his younger brother Sohail Khan who is in the Alliance house and is going to the finale week. While his emotional meeting with Sohail Khan grabbed the early headlines but later a cheeky comment by Salman directed towards Riteish Deshmukh has confused the social media, and it is all everyone is talking about.

While sitting and talking with housemates, Salman said, , “I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai” (I think Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger). The brief clip from the promo has ever since gone viral leaving fans to wonder what Salman meant by the statement.

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What happened during Salman Khan’s visit to the Alliance house?

The mood at Alliance House was hot following a tough week for Sohail Khan’s in the house. After his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, was evicted from the show, Sohail went berserk in the medical room by kicking open a door in a state of frustration. Just then Salman entered wearing denim clothes and a cowboy hat and left the contestants spellbound.



Sohail immediately embraced Salman and confessed that he had been feeling totally stressed that day. Taking up his protective role, Salman then turned to the rest of the contestants and interrogated them.

“Koi stress toh nahi de rahe ho na?” — Salman Khan questioning Alliance contestants

Why did Salman Khan bring up Riteish Deshmukh’s job?

While more about the overall context of the episode is still a mystery until its airing, people have already made sense of the streaming situation. Currently, Riteish Deshmukh is co-hosting the competing reality show “Lock Upp Season 2” on Netflix along with Farah Khan. The two popular shows had similar launch dates, making it a battle on the streaming front.

The industry experts, as well as users on Reddit and X, have understood Salman’s joke to be a teasing comment towards Lock Upp 2. It implied that the drama and star value on Alliance have raised the stakes and thus the competition on the streaming front should watch out.

How are social media users reacting to the viral promo?

The statement raised an instant buzz in the online community of fans. While some saw it as Salman saying that Alliance is the better entertainer compared to others in the ongoing battle on OTT platforms, others believed the statement to be typical harmless banter among colleagues in the film industry.

Considering the long-standing relationship between Salman and Riteish Deshmukh, the comment is seen more as a playful crossover than being troll from Salman.

What lies ahead as Alliance reaches its finale week?

As the premier reality TV game show on Prime Video gets ready to wind up, the competition inside the house is at its peak. Even with Sohail Khan fighting through illnesses and emotions to emerge victorious from the evictions rounds, he remains a worthy contestant for the title.

In this regard, it is safe to say that the entrance of Salman has come at the most opportune time especially for his younger brother.

ALSO READ: What Went Wrong In Aditi Sharma’s Marriage? Actress Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband

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Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused
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Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

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Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

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Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused
Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused
Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused
Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

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