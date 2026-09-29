LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’

Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’

Salman Khan has explained the real reason behind his viral shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20, saying he is still working on his physique. The actor also spoke about AI-generated videos, online trolling and why such manipulated content can have serious consequences.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 11:42 IST

Salman Khan has finally addressed the shirtless moment that went viral during Bigg Boss 20, and his explanation was not quite what fans expected. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the superstar revealed that he had not taken off his shirt to flaunt a finished six-pack transformation. Instead, he wanted to show that his fitness journey was still very much a work in progress.

The actor also used the episode to speak about another issue increasingly affecting celebrities online: AI-generated videos and cloned voices.

You Might Be Interested In

Salman Khan Says His Six-Pack Is Still A Work In Progress

Revisiting last week’s viral moment, Salman explained that he deliberately showed his current physique rather than waiting until he had achieved the body he wanted. “Jab shirt utara tha maine, maine isliye utaara tha ki nahi hai abhi 6 pack. Ab unko pata nahi body achhi lag gayi. Abhi nahi hai. Abhi time hai uske liye. 1-2 mahine hain. Work in progress hai ye abhi,” Salman said.

He further clarified, “Aisa nahi hai ki fit ho gaya hu, to dikhaya. Unfit mein dikhaya maine.” 

The moment came after Salman addressed body-shaming and trolling directed at celebrities. Instead of simply responding to comments about his appearance, he challenged people to look at their own health before judging someone else’s body.

From Body-Shaming To AI Videos, Salman Takes On Online Trolling

The conversation then moved to a more serious concern. Salman spoke about the growing use of artificial intelligence to create fake videos and manipulated voice recordings of public figures.

He said his own voice and image have been used in AI-generated content and pointed out that people who see such videos may not always realise that they are fabricated. He argued that those who knowingly create such material should face strict legal consequences.

Salman also raised concerns about the impact of such content on ordinary people and their families, noting that celebrities may have greater access to cybercrime authorities while others may not have the same resources. 

Isha Rikhi Evicted From Bigg Boss 20

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar also brought a major change inside the house, with Isha Rikhi becoming the second contestant to be eliminated from the season. The episode featured appearances by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, who arrived to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion. 

Salman’s latest appearance therefore became more than another weekend episode. Between his response to body-shaming, the unexpected fitness confession and his comments on AI manipulation, the actor once again turned the Bigg Boss 20 stage into a conversation about what happens when celebrity life meets the internet.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’
Tags: bigg boss 20salman khan

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Calls Karan Wahi Breakup A ‘Blessing In Disguise’, Reveals What Went Wrong – VIDEO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paris Fashion Week Moment Goes Viral: Celine Dion Hug, Royal Look And ‘Once A Queen’ Reactions – WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Under Income Tax Scanner: 12 Mumbai Locations Searched Over Suspected Film-Fund Irregularities

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

LATEST NEWS

Celina Jaitly Viral Video Mystery: The 24-Year-Old Clip That Suddenly Had The Internet Talking

TCS, IEM Kolkata Join Hands to set up AI Centre of Excellence

Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?

Asian Games 2026: Who is Neeru Dhanda? Meet India’s Historic Women’s Trap Gold Medalist — Age, Record, Achievements And More

Wife Kills YouTuber Husband With Grinding Stone, 17-Year-Old Daughter At Home As Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal

Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’

Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

Sollfege Smart Electronics’ IPO to Open on September 30, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 21.78 Crore

Woman Allegedly Assaulted And Brutally Beaten In Bihar, Disturbing Video Leaves Viewers Shaken

Rs 52-Crore Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex a Humble Tribute To Martyrs: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’
Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’
Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’
Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’
Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’

QUICK LINKS