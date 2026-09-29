Why Did Salman Khan Suddenly Go Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20? The Actor Finally Explains: ‘Work In Progress Hai’

Salman Khan has finally addressed the shirtless moment that went viral during Bigg Boss 20, and his explanation was not quite what fans expected. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the superstar revealed that he had not taken off his shirt to flaunt a finished six-pack transformation. Instead, he wanted to show that his fitness journey was still very much a work in progress.

The actor also used the episode to speak about another issue increasingly affecting celebrities online: AI-generated videos and cloned voices.

Salman Khan Says His Six-Pack Is Still A Work In Progress

Revisiting last week’s viral moment, Salman explained that he deliberately showed his current physique rather than waiting until he had achieved the body he wanted. “Jab shirt utara tha maine, maine isliye utaara tha ki nahi hai abhi 6 pack. Ab unko pata nahi body achhi lag gayi. Abhi nahi hai. Abhi time hai uske liye. 1-2 mahine hain. Work in progress hai ye abhi,” Salman said.

He further clarified, “Aisa nahi hai ki fit ho gaya hu, to dikhaya. Unfit mein dikhaya maine.”

The moment came after Salman addressed body-shaming and trolling directed at celebrities. Instead of simply responding to comments about his appearance, he challenged people to look at their own health before judging someone else’s body.

From Body-Shaming To AI Videos, Salman Takes On Online Trolling

The conversation then moved to a more serious concern. Salman spoke about the growing use of artificial intelligence to create fake videos and manipulated voice recordings of public figures.

He said his own voice and image have been used in AI-generated content and pointed out that people who see such videos may not always realise that they are fabricated. He argued that those who knowingly create such material should face strict legal consequences.

Salman also raised concerns about the impact of such content on ordinary people and their families, noting that celebrities may have greater access to cybercrime authorities while others may not have the same resources.

Isha Rikhi Evicted From Bigg Boss 20

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar also brought a major change inside the house, with Isha Rikhi becoming the second contestant to be eliminated from the season. The episode featured appearances by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, who arrived to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Salman’s latest appearance therefore became more than another weekend episode. Between his response to body-shaming, the unexpected fitness confession and his comments on AI manipulation, the actor once again turned the Bigg Boss 20 stage into a conversation about what happens when celebrity life meets the internet.