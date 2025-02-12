Their final collaboration was The Disaster Artist (2017), which Franco directed and starred in. The film earned him a Golden Globe, but controversy soon followed.

Seth Rogen is not dwelling on the end of his longtime friendship with James Franco. While Franco recently admitted to losing contact with Rogen after settling a sexual misconduct lawsuit, Rogen revealed that the comments barely registered with him.

Seth Rogen Dismisses Franco’s Public Remarks

During an interview with Esquire, Rogen was asked about Franco’s public statement regarding their friendship ending. However, Rogen responded nonchalantly, saying, “Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn’t on my radar.”

He chose not to elaborate further, signaling that he has moved on from the situation.

James Franco Tried to Reconnect but Was Unsuccessful

In October 2024, Franco openly spoke about their falling out, revealing that he attempted to rekindle their friendship but did not receive a response.

“I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth—we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me,” Franco told Variety.

The duo first met as teenagers while starring in the short-lived TV series Freaks and Geeks. Their collaboration led to several hit films, including:

Pineapple Express (2008)

This Is the End (2013)

Sausage Party (2016)

Their final collaboration was The Disaster Artist (2017), which Franco directed and starred in. The film earned him a Golden Globe, but controversy soon followed.

James Franco’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations and Lawsuit Settlement

In 2018, multiple women accused Franco of sexual misconduct, including two former students from his now-defunct acting school, Studio 4. The allegations stated that Franco exploited his position to pressure students into explicit scenes, making them feel objectified.

While Franco initially denied the claims, he later settled the lawsuit in 2021. Following this, Rogen publicly distanced himself, stating:

“I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it.”

He also confirmed that he had no intention of working with Franco again.

Reflecting on Rogen’s decision, Franco admitted during an interview with Howard Stern that their estrangement was difficult but justified.

“What he said is true. We aren’t working together right now, and we don’t have any plans to. It was hurtful, in context, but I get it.” While Franco seems open to reconciliation, Rogen appears to have firmly closed that chapter of his life.