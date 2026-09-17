Why Did Sobhita Dhulipala Leave Home At 16? Actor’s Shocking Revelation About Growing Up In Telugu States

Sobhita Dhulipala has opened up about a decision she made as a teenager that eventually changed the course of her life. Long before Made In Heaven, Ponniyin Selvan and her marriage to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita left home at just 16 and moved to Mumbai.

Now, years later, the actor has revealed what pushed her to take that step, recalling how she viewed the environment she was growing up in and why she felt she needed to find a different path. Her comments came after an Instagram influencer discussed what she described as a lack of support within the Telugu community for people trying to build something different.

Why Did Sobhita Dhulipala Leave Home At 16?

Sobhita was responding to an Instagram post by Hyderabad-based influencer Ahalya, who argued that Telugu people can sometimes be unsupportive of others from their own community.

The influencer spoke about how people launching businesses, restaurants or creative projects may face criticism rather than encouragement. Sobhita responded with a ‘100’ emoji before sharing her own experience. She recalled packing her bags and leaving for Mumbai when she was only 16.

According to Sobhita, she had no guarantee that she would succeed after making the move. But she felt taking the chance was necessary.

What Did Sobhita Dhulipala Say About Growing Up In Telugu States?

Sobhita described the environment she experienced at the time as deeply judgemental and resistant towards people who wanted to pursue unconventional dreams. She also said she felt this pressure was particularly difficult for women.

The actor looked back at that period as a time when she believed stepping outside the familiar environment was the only way to explore what she could achieve. At the same time, Sobhita clarified that her experience was from years ago. She expressed hope that circumstances have changed and that people from the Telugu community today are more supportive of those willing to take a different path.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Journey From Visakhapatnam To Mumbai

Sobhita was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, and grew up in Visakhapatnam. Her father, Venugopala Rao, worked as a Merchant Navy engineer, while her mother, Santha Kamakshi, was a primary school teacher. Her decision to move to Mumbai at 16 eventually opened the door to a completely different career.

Before becoming an actor, Sobhita pursued academics and studied corporate law. She also entered the world of beauty pageants and represented India at Miss Earth 2013. That experience brought her into the modelling and entertainment industry, eventually leading her towards acting.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Acting Career

Sobhita made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016, sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She subsequently worked across Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, appearing in projects including Goodachari, Moothon and Ponniyin Selvan.

Her biggest breakthrough came on the streaming side with Made In Heaven, where she played Tara Khanna. The series established Sobhita as one of the more prominent faces of India’s streaming generation. She later appeared in Bard of Blood and The Night Manager, further expanding her work across languages and platforms.

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita’s personal life has also kept her in the spotlight. She began dating Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in 2022. The couple eventually married in December 2024 in Hyderabad in a traditional ceremony attended by their families and close friends.

Her marriage also brought her journey back into the Telugu entertainment conversation, making her recent comments about her own experiences particularly noteworthy.

What Did Sobhita Dhulipala Mean By ‘Grow Wings And A Spine’?

Concluding her response to the Instagram post, Sobhita expressed hope that things are different today. She wished for people in the community to support one another and encouraged them to have both “wings” and a “spine” when pursuing their ambitions.

Her remarks have since drawn attention because they offer a glimpse into a part of Sobhita’s life that predates her fame — a 16-year-old who left home for Mumbai without knowing whether the gamble would pay off.

Whatever the circumstances around that decision, it became an important turning point in the journey that eventually took her from Visakhapatnam to pageants, films, streaming shows and one of the most recognisable careers among India’s younger actors.