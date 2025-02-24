Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Why Did Sonu Nigam Break Down On Stage? Singer Later Reveals The Real Reason- Watch!

Why Did Sonu Nigam Break Down On Stage? Singer Later Reveals The Real Reason- Watch!

During his live performance, Sonu Nigam captivated the audience with a powerful rendition of Mere Dholna, leaving him visibly emotional on stage.

Why Did Sonu Nigam Break Down On Stage? Singer Later Reveals The Real Reason- Watch!

Sonu Nigam


Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam delivered a heartfelt performance in Bengaluru on February 23, where he was seen getting emotional on stage after singing his version of Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In a heartfelt revelation, Sonu shared that the last time he cried this way was following the passing of his mother in 2013.

 

Why Did Sonu Nigam Break Down On Stage?

During his live performance, Sonu Nigam captivated the audience with a powerful rendition of Mere Dholna, leaving him visibly emotional on stage.

Following the event, Sonu took to Instagram to express his feelings, stating, “Today, after performing in Bengaluru, I realized that sometimes, even if a person doesn’t sing perfectly, the energy and atmosphere can create an emotional connection, leading to tears.”

He further disclosed, “It was my first time singing Mere Dholna on stage. I hadn’t planned or rehearsed it. But the atmosphere was so emotional that I almost broke down.”

 

Unplanned Yet Powerful Performance

Sonu mentioned that he didn’t intend to sing Mere Dholna and that the emotional impact was unexpected. “I cried so much on stage. If I could, I would have stopped, but if I had done that, people would have thought I teased them by not finishing the song,” he confessed.

He also drew a parallel to the grief he experienced after his mother’s demise, revealing, “I used to cry like this when my mom passed away in 2013… especially when I sang Kya Hua Tera Waada on stage.”

In a heartfelt admission, Sonu Nigam shared that only two songs have ever made him cry – Abhi Mujhme Kahi from Agneepath and Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In his post’s caption, he also promised his fans that he would try to manage his emotions better during future performances.

Mere Dholna 3.0 is a part of the 2024 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. This version marks the third rendition of the song, which has been an iconic part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise since its inception.

ALSO READ: Who Is Prajakta Koli Getting Married To? Here’s How Mostly Sane First Met Her Longtime Partner Vrishank Khanal

bollywood Sonu Nigam

