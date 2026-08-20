Did Sunita Ahuja Withdraw Her Divorce Plea Against Govinda? Actor’s Manager Reacts: ‘Kiya Tha Kyun?’

The marriage between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has been in the limelight for several months now, but this latest development has made a dramatic turn to their story. Sunita has decided to withdraw the divorce petition she had filed against Govinda, which was reported by the actor’s manager Shashi Sinha after he caught sight of her at the family court along with son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

While welcoming this decision, Sinha was also upset about the whole process of filing the petition. His comment was very direct – if this case is going to be withdrawn anyway, then why file it in the first place?

Did Sunita Ahuja Withdraw Her Divorce Plea?

Yes. It has been verified by the actor’s manager while talking to NDTV that Sunita has withdrawn her divorce suit from Govinda. The news broke after Sunita was seen at a family court with Yashvardhan and her lawyer, sparking rumours again about their relationship. Sunita refused to give any reason for being at the court when questioned by the photographers. She jokingly said that she had gone there to celebrate a “birthday.”

Why Is Govinda’s Manager Upset?

The response by Shashi Sinha was less concerned about the divorce and more about the show that was made of the whole matter. Speaking of this development, he wondered why the case had gone to court when in the end it could have been sorted out by talking among themselves.

“Aaj wapas lena tha, to kiya tha kyun??” he asked, adding that the family feud could have been talked about at home rather than being aired in public. Sinha also felt sorry that their personal issues became a “tamasha”, as he put it. The misunderstanding that happens in families can become serious sometimes, but it is possible to solve it.

What Was Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Petition About?

According to the reports, Sunita filed for a divorce against Govinda in the Bandra Family Court of December 2024, based on the grounds such as adultery, cruelty, and desertion as per the Hindu Marriage Act. This was done in light of her filing for a divorce but should not be taken as a finding by the court. In the coming months, the headlines were dominated by the issues arising between Govinda and Sunita.

Where Do Govinda And Sunita Ahuja Stand Now?

This move may be important, but it is not an automatic indication of the full condition of the marriage of Govinda and Sunita. The marriage between both has continued to remain very complex, with both appearing together at various family functions as well as in terms of their respective professional endeavours, with Sunita making some important statements about Govinda.

Very recently, there was trouble because of reports of the relationship between Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar. It has been seen that Sunita criticized Govinda amidst these reports, while Govinda, in turn, criticized the negative statements regarding him. In this context, withdrawing the divorce petition means that the legal process has taken a new course.

It is not clear whether there has also been a complete reconciliation.

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