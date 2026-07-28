Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened

The trailer-launch for Batwara 1947 turned out to be a very personal and emotional afternoon for Sunny Deol. The actor was seen fighting back tears on the stage and there are many reasons for the same. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is a period drama focused on the destruction caused during the partition of 1947, it also marks a reunion of Sunny Deol and Santoshi who have reunited for this project after a gap for three decades but what makes this movie so special for Deol family is the fact that it was the last movie ever watched by the evergreen Dharmendra before his passing.

What Made Sunny Deol Break Down Over His Late Father Dharmendra?







The emotion of the entire day completely changed when director Rajkumar Santoshi took to the mic to share an experience he had with screen legend Dharmendra. According to Santoshi, Batwara 1947 was actually the last film project that Dharmendra saw and blessed before he died.

Addressing the media, Santoshi shared, “Dharam ji’s blessings are deeply woven into this film. When he heard the narration, he was moved to tears and poured out his heartfelt blessings. I believe Batwara was the last story he watched, and right then, he predicted it would resonate massively with audiences.”

As Rajkumar Santoshi was speaking about this, Sunny Deol sat visibly shaken while wiping his tears.

How Did Shabana Azmi’s Vulnerable Confession Touch Sunny Deol?

The mood became even more emotional when seasoned actress Shabana Azmi spoke about one of the toughest scenes she had been a part of. In a crucial role of a mother in the Partition story, Azmi remembered the scary scene where the villain takes her along and strips her clothes—this scene is also hinted at in the movie’s trailer.

Azmi revealed that the experience made her feel humiliated and vulnerable as a person. Yet, it was the reaction from Sunny Deol right after the shooting that brought tears to her eyes.

“When the scene cut, Sunny rushed over and placed a dupatta around me,” Azmi recounted, her voice trembling. “In that split second, he wasn’t just my co-actor. He became my son, my protector. I hugged him with every iota of my soul. If I can feel a moment so truthfully after 50 years in cinema, it’s because of the humanity in my co-star.”

Hearing Azmi express her gratitude publicly, Sunny turned overwhelmed once more, dabbing his eyes while the audience erupted in applause.

What Can Audiences Expect From The Rajkumar Santoshi & Sunny Deol Reunion?

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to be released theatrically all over the world on August 14. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh with a soundtrack by Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman and the lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

It is rated as ‘A’ by CBFC and has a total length of 145 minutes, and the Partition movie is expected to come with no holds barred drama. Sunny Deol, who has reunited with Santoshi after three decades, feels confident about their chemistry, and he has assured the audience that they will watch a movie with pure conviction and not for the sake of sensation.

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