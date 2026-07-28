LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened

Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened

An emotional Sunny Deol wiped away tears at the Batwara 1947 trailer launch following a tribute to his late father Dharmendra, praise from co-star Shabana Azmi, and his dedication of the Partition saga to mothers worldwide.

Sunny Deol, Image Credits- X
Sunny Deol, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 22:06 IST

The trailer-launch for Batwara 1947 turned out to be a very personal and emotional afternoon for Sunny Deol. The actor was seen fighting back tears on the stage and there are many reasons for the same. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is a period drama focused on the destruction caused during the partition of 1947, it also marks a reunion of Sunny Deol and Santoshi who have reunited for this project after a gap for three decades but what makes this movie so special for Deol family is the fact that it was the last movie ever watched by the evergreen Dharmendra before his passing.

What Made Sunny Deol Break Down Over His Late Father Dharmendra?



The emotion of the entire day completely changed when director Rajkumar Santoshi took to the mic to share an experience he had with screen legend Dharmendra. According to Santoshi, Batwara 1947 was actually the last film project that Dharmendra saw and blessed before he died.

Addressing the media, Santoshi shared, “Dharam ji’s blessings are deeply woven into this film. When he heard the narration, he was moved to tears and poured out his heartfelt blessings. I believe Batwara was the last story he watched, and right then, he predicted it would resonate massively with audiences.”

As Rajkumar Santoshi was speaking about this, Sunny Deol sat visibly shaken while wiping his tears.

How Did Shabana Azmi’s Vulnerable Confession Touch Sunny Deol?

The mood became even more emotional when seasoned actress Shabana Azmi spoke about one of the toughest scenes she had been a part of. In a crucial role of a mother in the Partition story, Azmi remembered the scary scene where the villain takes her along and strips her clothes—this scene is also hinted at in the movie’s trailer.

Azmi revealed that the experience made her feel humiliated and vulnerable as a person. Yet, it was the reaction from Sunny Deol right after the shooting that brought tears to her eyes.

“When the scene cut, Sunny rushed over and placed a dupatta around me,” Azmi recounted, her voice trembling. “In that split second, he wasn’t just my co-actor. He became my son, my protector. I hugged him with every iota of my soul. If I can feel a moment so truthfully after 50 years in cinema, it’s because of the humanity in my co-star.”

Hearing Azmi express her gratitude publicly, Sunny turned overwhelmed once more, dabbing his eyes while the audience erupted in applause.

What Can Audiences Expect From The Rajkumar Santoshi & Sunny Deol Reunion?

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to be released theatrically all over the world on August 14. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh with a soundtrack by Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman and the lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

It is rated as ‘A’ by CBFC and has a total length of 145 minutes, and the Partition movie is expected to come with no holds barred drama. Sunny Deol, who has reunited with Santoshi after three decades, feels confident about their chemistry, and he has assured the audience that they will watch a movie with pure conviction and not for the sake of sensation.

ALSO READ: Why Kajal Aggarwal Threatened An Assistant Director With Criminal Action After He Entered Her Caravan

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened
Tags: entertainment newssunny deol

RELATED News

Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know

Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reviews: ‘Best Spider-Man Since Sam Raimi?’ Here’s What Early Reactions Say

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo

LATEST NEWS

What Does ‘Clocked It’ Mean? BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Uses Gen Z Slang To Praise PM Modi

IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse

Netanyahu, Zelensky Hold High-Stakes White House Meetings With Donald Trump: Is Iran War On The Agenda?

Rodri Undergoes Back Surgery Days After FIFA World Cup Final, Ruled Out Until Late August as Real Madrid Monitor Manchester City Star

Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout

Real Madrid vs Leganés Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Explained: Why Kerala Govt Suspended ADGP MR Ajithkumar

Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened
Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened
Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened
Why Did Sunny Deol Turn Emotional At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch? Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS