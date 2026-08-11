Why Did Suriya Become An Actor? Vishwanath And Sons Star Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Film Debut

Movie star Suriya is ready to release Vishwanath And Sons, a family drama film directed by Venky Atluri. The movie, featuring Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Radhika Sarathkumar, comes after the popularity of Karuppu, where Suriya tries a new genre of acting.

In an interview released by the producers of the movie, Sithara Entertainment, Suriya spoke about his experience in movies and family.

Why Did Suriya Become An Actor?

Suriya went further to disclose that being an actor was not part of his initial plans. It turns out that he joined the movies industry due to the challenges his family was encountering financially. According to him, he only knew that he was to face the camera five days before his first appearance in front of the camera. As he had no acting training, he learnt the art in the movie industry.

“I never knew that I would become an actor,” Suriya said, explaining that his initial intention was simply to earn money and support his mother.

However, the love he received from audiences changed his perspective. Even when he made mistakes on screen, the unconditional support encouraged him to take acting more seriously. What began as a financial necessity eventually became a responsibility and, later, a passion for cinema.

How Suriya Found His Passion For Cinema

Suriya was also thankful to the directors who have kept giving him opportunities despite their faith in him and giving him varied roles. Some of these films include Vaaranam Aayiram and many others which were milestones for Suriya.

The progress Suriya has made throughout the years was also lauded by Radhika Sarathkumar, his co-star in Vishwanath And Sons. Radhika told that she had met a very shy Suriya many years ago only to be stunned by his performance in Kaakha Kaakha. Radhika said that “there was no stopping him.”

Suriya Opens Up About Missing Daughter Diya’s Childhood

He also opened up about being a father and accepted that he was away from his daughter Diya during her childhood due to his busy schedule. Suriya said that he realized the importance of being present during his son Dev’s childhood. Suriya further told that he remembered how important the birth of his daughter was for his family. Suriya stated that his family bought their own house when she was born and even put her feet there before stepping into it.

What Is Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons About?

“Vishwanath & Sons” is a family-oriented drama film directed by Venky Atluri, starring Suriya along with Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar.

This film casts Suriya in a family drama role as well as highlights the connection between his character and baby Charvik. He explained that there were some emotional scenes in the movie, which came from his personal experiences of being a parent. Suriya with this film “Vishwanath & Sons” will definitely break the image of an action hero seen in some of his recent movies.

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