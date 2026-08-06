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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession

Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession

Veteran actor Susmita Mukherjee, widely recognized for her roles in Golmaal, Khalnayak, and Dostana, opened up about a devastating financial crisis in 2002. Following the bankruptcy of her family production house, she faced recovery agents and a Rs 1 crore debt, forcing her to accept C-grade films to survive and fund her daughter's education.

Susmita Mukherjee, Image Credits- Instagram
Susmita Mukherjee, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 18:49 IST

Veteran actor Susmita Mukherjee, known for her comic timing and iconic roles in films like Golmaal, Khalnayak and King Uncle recently shared a candid and very personal confession about the darkest phase of her life. Answering a question from one of her fans on Instagram about her appearance on low-budget C-grade films, she agreed and accepted the financial conditions forced her to work on such films.

Looking back, she agreed that she is not very proud of the work she had to do against the value she held for her art, but she had no choice as she had to protect her family.

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What Triggered Susmita Mukherjee’s Rs 1 Crore Financial Crisis?

It was in 2002 that the fast pace of advancement of technology and changes in the industry dynamics proved to be detrimental for her family-owned media house, Prayas Productions, which resulted in bankruptcy. They were left with a huge debt of Rs 1 crore along with other companies that defaulted in their payments.

The period of time that followed was very tough for them as they had young children to take care of and had to face the wrath of the recovery agents.

“It was a loan of one crore… debtors at the door used to come, recovery people used to come, they used to abuse us, it was a very bad time, my children were very young. So I was forced to start working again. All the money that used to come, I had to repay a loan of one crore.” — Susmita Mukherjee

Did Susmita Mukherjee Regret Working In C-Grade Movies?

When responding to a fan’s query as to why she was doing roles that seemed demeaning to women, Mukherjee confessed that it had been a tough time for her. Although she made it clear that these movies were not pornographic in nature, she could not deny how poor their quality was.



“I was shocked because it’s a very disturbing thing to go back to my life and say, ‘Why did I act in such sexist, C-grade films, films derogatory to women.’ But I worked in good films, not pornography, God, but just bad films, bad choices. So I did, and did I sell my soul? Of course I sold my soul… I didn’t feel good then. I still don’t feel good about it, but it was my helplessness.” — Susmita Mukherjee

How Did Family Obligations Keep Her Going Through The Crisis?

However, there was more to fulfilling the repayment of the money borrowed from the bank. The actor intended to pay for her daughter’s education abroad, specifically in Australia and New Zealand, despite the objections from her husband regarding the choice of institutions.

It took her and her husband three or four years of constant and continuous efforts to settle their Rs 1 crore debt and restore stability in the family. Reflecting on her decisions now, she says that even though she is not ashamed of these films, she does not regret having prioritized her children. Now being stable and secure, the actor stresses that she would never again agree to perform in a role which would go against her principles.

ALSO READ: Is Pawan Singh Really Quitting Bhojpuri Bawaal? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Remark In New Promo Fuels Speculation

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Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession
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Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession

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Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession
Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession
Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession
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