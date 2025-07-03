Why Did Sydney Sweeney Attend The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding?

Celebrity observers questioned the relationships between some of the celebrities and the billionaire couple when a group of A-listers were seen traveling to Italy for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ $50 million wedding.Consider Sydney Sweeney, a Hollywood “it girl,” who didn’t appear to have any clear public ties to the pair.

Why was Sydney Sweeney at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding?

According to insiders who spoke to Page Six, Sweeney attended the wedding in Venice because she is starring in a possible blockbuster for Bezos’ Amazon MGM Studios. Sweeney is not acquainted with either of the two, according to Page Six. According to a source referenced in the report, Sweeney fulfilled her invitation to the wedding and “came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood.” Earlier this year, Sweeney was last seen with the couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Variety revealed last month that the “Anyone But You” actress would play the lead in the film adaptation of the popular computer game “Split Fiction,” which is being written by the same authors of “Deadpool & Wolverine” and directed by “Wicked” guru Jon M. Chu.

Are they dating?

According to Page Six, Sweeney, who recently called off her own engagement, was spotted walking around Venice with another Hollywood star Orlando Bloom during the wedding weekend. She was also reportedly dancing with Tom Brady at the wedding reception. Soon after, rumors circulated that the two were spotted dancing until two in the morning and having a lengthy talk at the hotel bar. Given that Sweeney had called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year and Brady has been divorced from supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2022, their shared single status only served to stoke the flames.

TMZ quoted an insider who flatly denied that Sydney Sweeney and Tom Brady were romantically involved, despite the circulating allegations and tabloid hysteria. It turns out that their connection was completely platonic—just two celebrities interacting at a high-profile event.

Among the other VIPs that attended the wedding were Huma Abedin, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Barry Diller, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kim Kardashian.

