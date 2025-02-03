Why Did Taylor Swift Give Her Seat To Cynthia Erivo At Grammys 2025? Watch

The 2025 Grammy Awards were filled with star-studded performances, unexpected wins, and memorable moments, but one of the most touching interactions of the night came from pop icon Taylor Swift and actress-singer Cynthia Erivo. Swift’s small yet thoughtful gesture towards Erivo during the ceremony has since gone viral, warming hearts across social media.

The 2025 Grammy Awards were filled with star-studded performances, unexpected wins, and memorable moments, but one of the most touching interactions of the night came from pop icon Taylor Swift and actress-singer Cynthia Erivo. Swift’s small yet thoughtful gesture towards Erivo during the ceremony has since gone viral, warming hearts across social media.

A Moment of Kindness Caught on Camera

As host Trevor Noah kicked off the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, he enthusiastically announced, “Taylor Swift is here!” The cameras panned to the global superstar, who was seated at a table alongside her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife, actress Margaret Qualley.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Swift wasn’t just seated next to Antonoff—she was sharing her chair with none other than Cynthia Erivo, the award-winning actress set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation.

🚨| Taylor Swift waving to Cynthia Erivo and shares her seat with her after noticing that Cynthia was trying to find her seat 🥹! pic.twitter.com/8XamwX7dag — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) February 3, 2025

How It Happened: Swift Welcomes Erivo to Her Table

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Erivo, 38, can be seen wandering through the venue, searching for her designated seat as Noah’s opening monologue began. Spotting her in the crowd, Swift, 35, waved Erivo over and patted the seat beside her, offering to share her chair.

HELP?!? TAYLOR SWIFT JUST TRIED HOLDING SPACE FOR THE LYRICS OF DEFYING GRAVITY WITH CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE #GRAMMYs 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Pa7fgvuL9j — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 3, 2025

Grateful for the invitation, Erivo joined Swift, and the two embraced with warm smiles and laughter. Their interaction did not go unnoticed by fans, who quickly began posting about the moment online.

Cynthia Erivo and Taylor Swift sat together at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OEJJOVD6B0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 3, 2025

A Playful Nod to ‘Wicked’ Goes Viral

As they sat together, Swift was seen giggling while gently grabbing Erivo’s finger, reenacting a now-viral moment from the Wicked press tour in 2024. The original clip featured Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande engaging in a symbolic “holding space” gesture during interviews, a sign of support and connection.

One fan excitedly shared the video on X, captioning it, “HELP?!? TAYLOR SWIFT JUST TRIED HOLDING SPACE FOR THE LYRICS OF DEFYING GRAVITY WITH CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE #GRAMMYs 😭”. Another user chimed in with, “THE DUO WE NEVER KNEW WE NEEDED.”

Erivo’s Big Night at the Grammys

Beyond her sweet moment with Swift, Erivo had an important role to play in the evening’s festivities. The actress, who previously won a Grammy in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for her performance in The Color Purple, was also set to perform during the ceremony.

Adding to the excitement, Erivo recently received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked, solidifying her as a powerhouse in both the music and film industries.

Swift’s Grammy Night: Nominations and Wins

While Swift was not performing at this year’s ceremony, she took the stage to present the award for Best Country Album. Nominees included Beyoncé (Cowboy Carter), Post Malone (F-1 Trillion), Kacey Musgraves (Deeper Well), Chris Stapleton (Higher), and Lainey Wilson (Whirlwind).

Swift herself had a strong presence in the nominations, earning nods in several major categories:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Us with Gracie Abrams

Best Pop Vocal Performance

Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year for Fortnight featuring Post Malone

However, the night came with both victories and losses for the Midnights singer. Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us took home the award for Best Music Video, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet edged out Swift for Best Pop Vocal Performance.

Despite the competitive nature of award season, Swift’s spontaneous and thoughtful gesture toward Erivo stood out as a highlight of the evening. In an industry often focused on wins and losses, moments of genuine kindness and camaraderie like this remind fans why they admire these artists beyond their music and performances.