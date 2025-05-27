Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Taylor Swift skips 2025 AMAs red carpet


Taylor Swift caused a major stir at the 2025 American Music Awards — not for her fashion, but for her absence. The pop icon did not appear on the red carpet at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, surprising fans who had eagerly awaited her arrival.

Swift’s Missing Red Carpet Moment Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Fans gathered outside the venue and tuned in online, hoping to see Swift before the ceremony. When she didn’t show, social media erupted.

One X (formerly Twitter) user joked, “Taylor Swift has arrived at #AMAs,” posting a photo of an empty red carpet. Another shared a Mean Girls meme of Regina George yelling, with the caption: “Me realising Taylor Swift isn’t even showing up to the #AMAs.”

Taylor Swift Earns Six AMA Nominations

Although she skipped the red carpet, Swift was still one of the most nominated artists of the night. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, earned six nominations. These included:

Artist of the Year

Album of the Year

Favorite Touring Artist

Collaboration of the Year

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Favorite Pop Album

With a record 40 AMA wins, Swift had the chance to extend her historic lead further.

Star-Studded Night: Performances and Presenters Steal the Show

The 51st Annual American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, featured a stacked lineup of performances and celebrity appearances.
Live performances included:

Benson Boone

Gwen Stefani

Lainey Wilson

Blake Shelton

Gloria Estefan

The show also welcomed notable presenters like:

Ciara

Kai Cenat

Cara Delevingne

Wayne Brady

Music legends were also recognized during the ceremony. Janet Jackson received the prestigious Icon Award, while Sir Rod Stewart was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, making it a memorable evening even in Swift’s absence.

