Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Taylor Swift


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 35, were noticeably absent from the 2025 Met Gala, despite receiving invitations. According to TMZ, the high-profile couple had to decline the invite due to scheduling conflicts.

Swift and Kelce Prioritize Downtime After Busy Seasons

Following the conclusion of the NFL season and the end of Swift’s international Eras Tour, the couple opted for some much-needed rest.

A source told People Magazine in April that the duo has been enjoying traveling and spending time with loved ones. “They’ve been traveling nonstop and enjoying every bit of it,” the source noted, adding that they’re making the most of their time off together.

The insider also highlighted the strength of their relationship, describing them as “very serious and in sync.” The couple reportedly shares similar values and is currently focused on enjoying quiet time away from the spotlight. “Right now, the priority is private time together,” the source added.

Travis Kelce Would Have Made Met Gala Debut

If Kelce had attended the May 5 event, it would have marked his first appearance at the iconic fashion night in New York City. Known for his off-field fashion sense, fans were eager to see what the NFL star might wear on the famed Met steps.

While Kelce is new to the gala, Taylor Swift is no stranger to the event. The Grammy-winning artist last attended in 2016 as a co-chair for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme. Swift made her Met Gala debut in 2008 and became a regular attendee until her last appearance nearly a decade ago.

From her dazzling gold Badgley Mischka gown in 2008 to her bold Louis Vuitton mini dress and platinum bob in 2016, Swift has consistently delivered memorable Met Gala looks that reflected her evolving music eras.

2025 Met Gala Theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”

This year’s event, co-chaired by stars like Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour — with LeBron James as honorary chair — highlighted the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2025 exhibition titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The theme honored Black dandyism and its influence on fashion history and identity.

Curated by Andrew Bolton and inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion, the exhibition examines Black fashion from the 18th century to the present. The dress code “Tailored for You” celebrated the artistry of menswear and personal style.

