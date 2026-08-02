Why Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Family Almost File A Missing Complaint For Son Jason Sanjay? Director Recalls Midnight Scare

Being raised under the glare of the media as the son of Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the best actors in the Tamil film industry, certainly comes with its own set of codes, duties, and surveillance by parents. The debutant filmmaker Jason Sanjay has spoken about growing up with a mother whose espionage skills were unmatched.

Speaking during an interview promoting his first movie as director, Sigma, Jason shared a story about a particular late-night escapade of his that almost made his parents register a missing case with the police.

What happened on the night Jason Sanjay went missing?

While describing the incident with humor, Jason mentioned that it had always been difficult for him to leave unnoticed because of the watchful eyes of his mother. On one such occasion, however, he made up his mind to go out when all members of his family were sleeping.

He went out stealthily, took the family vehicle without telling anyone and put off his cellular phone. This simple act of going out in the joy ride soon turned into a frightening experience for his parents because of his absence throughout the night.

“There was one incident when everyone in my family was asleep at night. I drove the car at night without informing them and returned back in the morning. My mobile phone was switched off. They were about to lodge a complaint at the police station that I’m missing. When I returned in the morning, it was a big scene.” — Jason Sanjay

Why does Jason Sanjay call his mother Sangeetha a ‘spy’?

Considering the family dynamics of his upbringing, the young filmmaker thanked his mother Sangeetha for keeping a close eye on him and his little sister, Divya Saasha. Although he would make many attempts at dodging house rules as a teenager, he acknowledged that his mother always had a way of catching him.

“My mom is like a spy. Whenever I try to cheat and hang out separately, I will get caught.” — Jason Sanjay

Apart from dodging the house rules set by his parents, Jason also revealed the protective nature he has towards his little sister, Divya Saasha and how he had to take responsibility due to their famous surname.

What is next for filmmaker Jason Sanjay?

Having emerged out of the shade of his actor father to forge his own path, Jason concluded his training in making films at the Toronto Film School before moving onto his first directorial venture.

The first venture of Jason, Sigma, which is produced by Lyca Productions, features Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, along with Faria Abdullah and Raju Sundaram. While it was initially planned to be released in the month of July, it was moved to August to coincide with the marketing plan of his father’s last film, “Jana Nayagan.”

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari Wrap Yeh Prem Mol Liya: BTS Photos, Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything To Know