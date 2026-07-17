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Home > Entertainment News > Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened

Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the restoration of Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj' (formerly Punjab '95) on ZEE5. The division bench ruled that the petitioner, a private subscriber, lacked the standing ('locus standi') to file the plea, as the film's director and producers had not approached the authorities. The movie, a biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was pulled down within 48 hours of its release due to security and statutory compliance concerns flagged by the Union Government.

Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 16:50 IST

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj: The legal struggle surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s controversial biopic of Jaswant Singh Khalra, Satluj has hit another roadblock in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court formally dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that was aimed at forcing the Union Government and OTT platforms to restore the movie to the public. Here is all you need to know why such a strict action was taken against both the movie as well as the PIL.

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Why Did The High Court Dismiss The PIL?

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor posed serious doubts about the legality or locus standi of the person filing the petition.

The court argued that this case was filed by a private citizen of Punjab who was a regular subscriber of the service in question—not a producer, director or anybody connected to the making of this movie.

The key arguments that led to the dismissal included:

  • Absence of Legal Locus: It has been observed by the bench that the actual parties concerned (i.e., filmmakers) have not made any approach to the court or any statutory body for the removal of the movie.

  • Absence of Prior Preparation: Senior Advocate Dheeraj Jain representing the Union Government and the Censor Board highlighted that the movie was removed on July 5 and the case was filed in the court on July 8, before making any representation regarding the grievance with the concerned government department.

  • Technical Details Being Fuzzy: The lawyer of the government said that the petitioner had made a general application without furnishing any copy or detail of the statutory order under which the movie was blocked.

Faced with these procedural objections, the petitioner ultimately chose to withdraw the PIL, stating an intention to re-file the matter directly through the film’s director.

What Is The Core Controversy Behind Satluj?

The Satluj film (initially named as Punjab ’95) is heavily entangled into censorship issues since more than three years.

This biographical film tells a true story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, an outstanding human rights activist who was a Sikh. Khalra is best known for his research and documentation on thousands of cases regarding unidentified bodies, extrajudicial killings, and mass cremation without any legal procedures from the Punjab Police in the height of militancy period. It should be noted that Jaswant Singh Khalra disappeared in September 1995 and became a landmark case in which several high ranking officials were convicted. 

It should be mentioned that due to the very sensitive and cruel history of events described in this film, 127 cuts were required to the Central Board of Film Certification.

How Did The Film End Up On—And Off—OTT?

Frustrated by the extended deadlock at theatres, the producers opted to bypass the theatrical circuit altogether. Since streaming content was not originally under the jurisdiction of the theatrical CBFC certification guidelines, the creators released their film under its new name, Satluj, on the online video-on-demand platform, ZEE5, on July 3, 2026.

But the streaming period was limited to less than 48 hours. The federal government invoked the Intermediary Guidelines of the Information Technology Rules because there were dangers to public order, communal harmony, and national security. ZEE5 removed the film from the platform globally pending review of the film’s narrative limits by an Inter-Departmental Committee.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Vivek Oberoi Has Invested In More Than 30 Companies? Actor Reveals His Surprising Business Empire

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Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened
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Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened

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Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened
Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened
Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened
Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened

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