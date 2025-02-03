After a four-year hiatus from the award ceremony, The Weeknd made a surprise return to the 67th Grammy Awards. During the event, he performed “Cry For Me” and “Timeless,” with the latter featuring a special appearance by rapper Playboi Carti.

In 2021, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) made headlines by announcing that he would boycott the Grammys after his album “After Hours” failed to receive any nominations, despite being widely acclaimed.

He took to Twitter to express his frustration, calling the Grammys “corrupt” and stating that its organizers “owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.” As a result, he instructed his label not to submit his music for Grammy consideration.

THE WEEKND'S FULL PERFORMANCE AT THE GRAMMY'S TONIGHT! WITH SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE BY PLAYBOI CARTI pic.twitter.com/wqeIvxf8Q2 — 𝙼𝙴𝙼𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙾 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙸 𝚇𝙾💀 (@MementoMoriXO) February 3, 2025

The Weeknd’s Surprise Performance at the 2025 Grammys

His unexpected return marked the end of his public boycott, signaling a potential shift in his relationship with the prestigious awards show.

During the ceremony, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. acknowledged The Weeknd’s past criticism and the need for transparency within the organization.

Mason Jr. expressed that criticism was valid and that the Academy had listened to feedback and made efforts to improve. “What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers,” he said, underscoring the Academy’s commitment to reflecting the entire music community.

He highlighted some of the Academy’s recent initiatives, including the creation of the Black Music Collective, Women in the Mix, and Academy Proud programs. These efforts aim to promote diversity, inclusion, and fairness in the music industry.

Mason Jr. then introduced The Weeknd, stating: “I am so honored to leave you with a sentence, that I wasn’t sure, would ever be said on the GRAMMY stage again: My friends, my fellow music makers, please join me in welcoming back, none other than, four-time GRAMMY-winning artist, and global superstar, The Weeknd.”

The Weeknd’s Continued Legacy in Music

In a review of The Weeknd’s recent album “Hurry Up Tomorrow”, Nick Levine from NME praised Tesfaye’s artistic evolution, noting his decision to step back while still leaving a lasting legacy.

Levine stated that Tesfaye is pushing forward creatively, ensuring his influence remains impactful without overexposing his alter ego.

“I’d rather leave somewhat of a legacy” on the track “The Abyss” reflects The Weeknd’s desire to make a significant and enduring mark on the music industry.

The 2025 Grammys saw several notable victories across different categories. Chappell Roan claimed the Best New Artist award, while Doechii took home the Best Rap Album award. Kendrick Lamar triumphed in the Best Rap Song and Best Music Video categories for his track “Not Like Us.”

Beyoncé made history by winning Best Country Album for her album “Cowboy Carter.”