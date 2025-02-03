Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

After a four-year hiatus from the award ceremony, The Weeknd made a surprise return to the 67th Grammy Awards. During the event, he performed “Cry For Me” and “Timeless,” with the latter featuring a special appearance by rapper Playboi Carti.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

The Weeknd ends Grammys boycott


In 2021, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) made headlines by announcing that he would boycott the Grammys after his album “After Hours” failed to receive any nominations, despite being widely acclaimed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He took to Twitter to express his frustration, calling the Grammys “corrupt” and stating that its organizers “owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.” As a result, he instructed his label not to submit his music for Grammy consideration.

The Weeknd’s Surprise Performance at the 2025 Grammys

After a four-year hiatus from the award ceremony, The Weeknd made a surprise return to the 67th Grammy Awards. During the event, he performed “Cry For Me” and “Timeless,” with the latter featuring a special appearance by rapper Playboi Carti.

His unexpected return marked the end of his public boycott, signaling a potential shift in his relationship with the prestigious awards show.

During the ceremony, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. acknowledged The Weeknd’s past criticism and the need for transparency within the organization.

Mason Jr. expressed that criticism was valid and that the Academy had listened to feedback and made efforts to improve. “What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers,” he said, underscoring the Academy’s commitment to reflecting the entire music community.

He highlighted some of the Academy’s recent initiatives, including the creation of the Black Music Collective, Women in the Mix, and Academy Proud programs. These efforts aim to promote diversity, inclusion, and fairness in the music industry.

Mason Jr. then introduced The Weeknd, stating: “I am so honored to leave you with a sentence, that I wasn’t sure, would ever be said on the GRAMMY stage again: My friends, my fellow music makers, please join me in welcoming back, none other than, four-time GRAMMY-winning artist, and global superstar, The Weeknd.”

The Weeknd’s Continued Legacy in Music

In a review of The Weeknd’s recent album “Hurry Up Tomorrow”, Nick Levine from NME praised Tesfaye’s artistic evolution, noting his decision to step back while still leaving a lasting legacy.

Levine stated that Tesfaye is pushing forward creatively, ensuring his influence remains impactful without overexposing his alter ego.

“I’d rather leave somewhat of a legacy” on the track “The Abyss” reflects The Weeknd’s desire to make a significant and enduring mark on the music industry.

The 2025 Grammys saw several notable victories across different categories. Chappell Roan claimed the Best New Artist award, while Doechii took home the Best Rap Album award. Kendrick Lamar triumphed in the Best Rap Song and Best Music Video categories for his track “Not Like Us.”

Beyoncé made history by winning Best Country Album for her album “Cowboy Carter.”

ALSO READ: Grammys 2025: Were Kanye West And ‘Nude’ Bianca Censori Asked To Leave Grammys?

Filed under

grammys The Weeknd Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly ElectionsElections

Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly ElectionsElections

Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency

Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

Delhi Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Election Commission In Press Conference

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Entertainment

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Grammys 2025: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Over? Rappers Wins Record Of The Year For ‘Not Like Us’

Grammys 2025: Is Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Over? Rappers Wins Record Of The Year

Grammy Awards 2025: The Red Carpet’s Most Weirdest Looks From Bianca Censori’s Nude Look To Julia Fox Wearing Cleaning Gloves

Grammy Awards 2025: The Red Carpet’s Most Weirdest Looks From Bianca Censori’s Nude Look To

Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox