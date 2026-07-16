LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said

Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said

Actor Anjali Anand has defended her role in Dhamaal 4 against intense criticism for participating in fat-shaming jokes. Describing the career compromise as a "bitter pill to swallow", she explained that she lacks the luxury of turning down roles while fighting to establish her footing in a highly selective industry.

Anjali Anand in Saree Song, Image Credits- YouTube
Anjali Anand in Saree Song, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 19:00 IST

Despite the successful box-office run of the comedy crime film Dhamaal 4, the movie has been met with an intense amount of backlash on the internet. One of the lead actors Anjali Anand, specifically, is facing harsh criticism from fans and social media personalities for allegedly sabotaging the body-positive message that she has been trying to promote through the acceptance of this fat-shaming character.

Commenting on a viral video regarding the issue, Anand made a confession about the difficult nature of her decision.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Anjali Anand Facing Backlash For Dhamaal 4?

The whole scandal started after the social media celebrity Soumya Dubey made a video exposing the hypocrisy in Anand’s career choices. In the video, Dubey juxtaposed an excerpt from the interview of Anand where she said, “If someone says that I am fat, then I say that they are ugly,” to the reality of how she looked in Dhamaal 4.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soumya Dubey (@takenotesclub_)



Dubey asserts that in all scenes where Anand appears in the movie, there is only one thing: cheap fat humor, including elephant sounds in the background. The question was raised on how someone who fights for plus-size representation agreed to be a joke.

The Reality of “Biting a Bitter Pill to Run My House”

Anjali Anand was not afraid of facing the criticisms. She provided an uncut account of how hard the journey is for plus-sized actresses in Bollywood through her comments on the influencer’s video. For Anand, taking up the job did not mean condoning the comedy but was a matter of necessity:

“Yes, my love. Because society still is ugly,” Anand wrote. “Nobody is going to write me a part until I put myself out there and show what I can do with my talent, so yes, I’m biting a bitter pill to run my house and put food on my table and taking up projects that I’m getting. I do not have an option to choose what I want to do and what not. There aren’t directors lining up for me to give me parts.”

Anand explained her opinion by saying that the characters chosen by actors are not necessarily the actors’ moral values. “Just because there is a serial killer in a movie doesn’t mean he endorses murder,” she said. She asked fans to concentrate on her acting talent instead of judging her choices.

Waiting Out the “Revolution”

Anjali stresses that she is in this for the long run. Though Anand despises the double-faced nature of the same audiences who cry foul over body-shaming gags while leaving abusive posts on her social media profiles, she knows that change is going to happen when she becomes too big to ignore.

As long as the casting scenario within Bollywood does not change, she is committed to being “the best damn fat girl” to grace the big screen.

ALSO READ: What Did Mahira Sharma Mean By ‘Maaf Karna’? Cryptic Post Triggers Speculation

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said
Tags: Bollywood news

RELATED News

Chand Mera Dil OTT Release: Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya’s Romantic Drama Online

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 Crore Legal Notice: ‘It Was An Emotional…’

What Did Mahira Sharma Mean By ‘Maaf Karna’? Cryptic Post Triggers Speculation

Toxic Co-Star Benedict Garrett Defends Kiara Advani, Calls Out Double Standards: ‘Why Is Only The Woman Getting…’

What Happened To Sohail Khan As Child? His Painful Story Of Harassment Is Hard To Forget

LATEST NEWS

Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars

ISRO Tightens Exit Rules For Scientists. What’s Driving The Sudden Move?

26/11 Mastermind Seeks Hygiene And Cooler in Jail: Who Is Tahawwur Rana?

No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report

All The Lonely People, Where Do They All Belong?

JD Vance Accuses Israeli Officials Of Trying To Keep Iran War Going. Why Did He Say That?

Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said

What’s in My Monsoon Pantry? The Celebrity-Inspired Staples We’re Loving This Season

148 Girls Sent Home: What Led To Closure Of Madrassa In Assam

Dr. Jay Singh Nayak’s Journey from Adversity to a ₹500 Crore Real Estate Enterprise Inspires a New Generation of Entrepreneurs

Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said
Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said
Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said
Why Did This Dhamaal 4 Actor Describe Her Role As A ‘Bitter Pill’? Here’s What She Said

QUICK LINKS