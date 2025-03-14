Vanessa Trump officially filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March 2018 as an "uncontested" case. However, later reports suggested that the proceedings became contested, indicating some disagreements over the settlement.

Vanessa Trump, a former model and socialite, is reportedly dating golf legend Tiger Woods. She was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., the son of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 but separated in 2018. Vanessa filed for divorce on March 15, 2018, and the proceedings were finalized by the end of the year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods: A Growing Romance

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Vanessa and Woods live in the same exclusive Palm Beach community, and their children attended the same school.

Sources close to the couple claim that their relationship began around Thanksgiving last year and has since developed further in private.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s Divorce

Vanessa Trump officially filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March 2018 as an “uncontested” case. However, later reports suggested that the proceedings became contested, indicating some disagreements over the settlement.

By July 2018, the couple had resolved child custody matters, and their divorce was finalized by the end of the year.

While neither Vanessa nor Don Jr. publicly disclosed the exact reasons behind their separation, several media reports speculated on potential factors. Some suggested that Vanessa’s decision was influenced by a significant financial gain received by her family.

Others pointed to rumors of Don Jr.’s alleged infidelity, especially since he began dating former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle shortly after the divorce.

Relationship Timeline of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

2003 – Vanessa and Don Jr. began dating.

November 12, 2005 – Married at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in a ceremony officiated by Trump’s aunt, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry.

May 12, 2007 – Welcomed their first child, daughter Kai Madison Trump.

February 18, 2009 – Their second child, Donald John Trump III, was born.

October 2, 2011 – Their third child, Tristan Milos Trump, was born.

October 21, 2012 – Fourth child, Spencer Frederick Trump, was born.

June 16, 2014 – Their fifth child, daughter Chloe Sophia Trump, was born.

March 15, 2018 – Vanessa filed for divorce in New York, initially as an uncontested case.

July 2018 – The couple reached a child custody agreement.

Late 2018 – Their divorce was finalized.