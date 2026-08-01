Why Did Varun Yadav Break Down On Lock Upp 2? Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi Call Him Out

The fever inside Lock Upp 2 has reached new heights and it has caught the Varun Yadav aka Laila. Laila, who can be always seen laughing and cracking Delhi Street style jokes and humour was seen in tears in the judgement day episode when confronted by Huma Qureshi and host Farah Khan for some derogatory remarks for female contestants.

The dramatic turn of events is somewhat a result of the heated debates going on in the house after the recent task involving the guests where Varun and his friend Aarush Bhola allegedly targeted female contestants.

What triggered the confrontation between Varun Yadav and Pamela Serena?

This fight broke out because of a challenging assignment where another contestant, Pamela Serena, alleged that Varun Yadav along with his good friend Aarush Bhola were indulging in inappropriate and sexist comments towards the women in the house. It was specifically alleged by Pamela that Aarush used abusive language towards her friend, Laili Mirza, whereas Varun was supporting such derogatory comments.

Varun justified their actions, claiming that they did not mean any disrespect through those words; rather, they were just regular conversation. Pamela rejected the claim, finding Varun’s behavior unacceptable.

How did Farah Khan and Huma Qureshi address the incident on Judgment Day?

On the occasion when this matter was raised by host Farah Khan on the day of judgment, Varun tried to defend himself by arguing that at the moment, their minds were not working right.

However, as a guest voice representing the crowd, Huma Qureshi promptly interjected to end his argument about Delhi regional vocabulary:

“I am also from Delhi, and I know how people talk there, okay? So broaden your mindset, my friend.” — Huma Qureshi

Farah Khan, too, agreed with her, and condemned the usage of such words within the house premises.

Why did Varun Yadav break down after the reprimand?

Feeling the heat of the backlash and the gravity of the criticism, Varun fell into tears, stood up from his seat, and left the judging zone.

This emotional spectacle only contributed further to what was already proving to be a very tough week for the influencer, who had just seen his private life become a matter of discussion in the jail. Previously during the debates, Pamela had made references to some of Varun’s past hardships, making him confess that in the past, he used to sell newspapers and give private tuitions in order to help his family when his father had a heart attack.

Going from discussing his hard times to being publicly admonished on live television definitely turned out to be too much for Varun to handle.

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